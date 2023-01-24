'Ready To Bore All 3 Listeners With Lies': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted For Launching New Show On Rumble
Donald Trump Jr. seemed excited to launch his new show on the platform Rumble, but some people were less than pleased to see him back in the spotlight.
"What's going on, guys? I am going to wait a couple seconds for everyone to tune in. Some big news, going to have some fun tonight. It's starting. I'm going live in a few minutes, really excited. I am going to be doing my first really solo live podcast on Rumble — me, a camera and you guys. Super excited about it. Check it out. It's going to start on Rumble at 9 o'clock, that will transition over to locals. Kim [Guilfoyle] is going to join me on that, we're going to take questions from the audience. We'll have some fun, give you some updates and news for the day. Go check out the link in my bio, it will take you right there," the 45-year-old began.
He continued, "Sign up, check it out. Rumble has been one of these great supporters of free speech, of that movement — one of the only tech platforms that didn't throw Trump off because they actually believe in free speech, not just the DNC talking points. So, I am really excited about it, guys. I think we're going to have a lot of fun with this. Honestly, if you're following me, we understand we have an obligation to support those who are actually in that fight for free speech and all of the things we believe in, so super excited to be doing this with Rumble. Go check it out."
Alongside the video, the political guru wrote, "Guys go check it out link is in my bio going to be live on Rumble for a long form podcast the first of its kind from a super excited about it again go check the link in my bio sign up and watch."
Some people had some strong thoughts about Trump Jr.
"What are you on? Does your daddy know about this problem? It's really not a good look," one person said, accusing him of using drugs, while another said, "You sound like Fozzie Bear and you look like you enjoy your fair share of booger sugar."
A third person said, "That was embarrassing," while a fourth person said, "Lol. As if anyone's going to go on this."
"His voice annoys the hell out of me," another user penned, while another said, "Ready to bore all three listeners with lies."
But one person seems happy about Trump Jr.'s new endeavor: Guilfoyle.
"Happy Thursday, great day with @donaldjtrumpjr excited for his show on @rumblecreators coming soon! #Triggered #letsrumble🔥😍♥️💙," the TV star, 53, captioned a photo of herself wearing a navy dress and white heels as she stood next to her man.