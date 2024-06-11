OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump Jr.
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Brother Eric Trump for Wearing White Pants as He Insinuates He Might Be Gay

donald trump jr deletes video hinting brother gay
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 11 2024, Published 2:47 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Awkward! Donald Trump Jr. made fun of his brother Eric Trump in a recent video — but it looks like Eric took it down.

In the clip, Eric, 40, is seen wearing a beige sweater with white pants as he helps dig some dirt. "I know it's Pride Month but WTF bro?" Donald Trump Jr., 46, wrote.

"Don Jr. posts deleted video, suggest his brother Eric might be gay for wearing these pants," Patriot Takes' account wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, June 11.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump jr deletes video hinting brother gay
Source: mega

Donald Trump Jr. deleted a video of his brother from social media.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump jr deletes video hinting brother gay
Source: mega

Eric Trump is married to Lara Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

But people seemed to be more focused on Eric actually helping out. One person wrote, "Like his entire family, never did one day of real work in their entire lives. Grifting is all they know...and ripping off kids cancer charities," while another said, "The last time these dudes had a shovel in their hand was when they dug that hole to put that box in at the golf course,with all that top-secret information."

A third person added, "really proving to be a blue collar hardworking fella, out there showing off by digging one hole in his tight white pants, borrowed boots, and cashmere sweater."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump jr deletes video hinting brother gay
Source: mega

Eric Trump was seen gardening in the video.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump Jr.
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Eric previously claimed he was put to work at a young age.

"He made us work very, very hard. I was on construction sites when I was 11, 12 years old — you know, doing demo, breaking down walls, concrete, sheet rock, plumbing — stuff I still do for myself these days," Eric said about his father, Donald Trump.

Kari Lake then asked, "So you know how a skyscraper is built?"

"We were making minimum wage, and he put us on the sites because he cared about work ethic. There was no free time. There was no nonsense. You're going to work. If you want a bike, go work for it," he replied.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump jr deletes video hinting brother gay
Source: mega

Donald Trump has five kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, people couldn't get over Eric's remarks. One person wrote, "Zero chance it wasn’t just his dad handing him a hammer and saying 'go break something' cause little Erich was bugging him…🤣 not a f------- chance he did any actual useful work hahaha. 😂," while another said, "So did he just admit his father broke child labor laws?"

A third comment read, "Did he still him when it came time to be paid like he does many of his contractors?"

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.