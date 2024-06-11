Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Brother Eric Trump for Wearing White Pants as He Insinuates He Might Be Gay

Awkward! Donald Trump Jr. made fun of his brother Eric Trump in a recent video — but it looks like Eric took it down.

In the clip, Eric, 40, is seen wearing a beige sweater with white pants as he helps dig some dirt. "I know it's Pride Month but WTF bro?" Donald Trump Jr., 46, wrote.

"Don Jr. posts deleted video, suggest his brother Eric might be gay for wearing these pants," Patriot Takes' account wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, June 11.