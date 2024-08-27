OK Magazine
Stormy Daniels Calls Donald Trump an 'Orange T---' While Boasting About Supporters Donating Money to Cover Her 'Unfair Legal Fees'

Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump first met in 2006.

By:

Aug. 27 2024, Published 12:37 p.m. ET

Stormy Daniels lets her haters be her motivators!

On the night of Monday, August 26, the adult film star took to social media and confessed she "loves how angry" her trolls and Donald Trump's fans become over her success.

"My sold out comedy shows and merchandise, my Peacock documentary, my TV show being renewed AGAIN and getting my own Roku channel and comic series drives them crazy," the blonde bombshell, 45, tweeted.

"The best is my supporters raised so much in GoFundMe donations to cover the unfair legal fees to the orange t--d. You'd think each $1=a maga tear 😜 Be mad b------?" she quipped, referring to her court case against Trump.

Her legal mess with the former president, 78, began after he was accused of paying her $130K to not publicize their alleged affair prior to the 2016 election. In the end, he was found guilty on 34 felony counts for falsifying business documents and more.

The businessman insisted he never slept with Daniels after they met at a 2006 golf tournament, though she has continuously insisted otherwise. The encounter occurred just a few months after his wife, Melania Trump, gave birth to their son, Barron, now 18.

After the verdict was read, Daniels' lawyer told the press: "After going to the courtroom and testifying and looking the jury in the eye and seeing how the evidence was coming in and the cross examination, Stormy had a tremendous sense of not only satisfaction, but trust and admiration for how the system worked."

Though Daniels is glad the actual trial is done with, she admitted in June that things still feel surreal to her.

"I don’t know if I’ve quite processed it yet. I made the mistake of thinking that it would be like a movie, that the verdict would be the end, the finale and it would just end and the credits would roll and life would go back," she spilled on Good Morning Britain. "We still have the sentencing, we had the fallout from that and I don’t think that my life will ever be normal."

The celeb has also had to deal with violent threats against her, which is why she chose to wear to the courthouse.

Daniels revealed that after receiving "graphic" and "horrifying" emails, "I showed it to some law enforcement friends here in Florida and they said, ‘You know what, it’s better safe than sorry. You’re not gonna regret wearing this if someone shoots at you.' I was pretty sure that somebody would do anything to stop me from getting on the stand."

