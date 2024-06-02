'It's Never Going to Be Over for Me': Stormy Daniels Demands Donald Trump Go to Jail After Guilty Verdict
Stormy Daniels broke her silence just a few days after Donald Trump was found guilty in his hush money trial.
“I think he should be sentenced to jail and some community service working for the less fortunate, or being the volunteer punching bag at a women's shelter," she told The Mirror in an interview. “He is completely and utterly out of touch with reality.”
Ever since she took the stand in the case — she shared her story of how they met and ended up having s-- — she has been hiding out, especially since she's received death threats from Trump supporters.
“You always feel like you’re the bad guy, even when you’re not just being up on that standard. Being in court was so intimidating with the jurors looking at you, but I’m glad that the stuff came out in court that wanted to come out and prove, like I said, I’ve been telling the truth the entire time. It’s it’s not over for me. It’s never going to be over for me. Trump may be guilty, but I still have to live with the legacy," she shared.
The adult film star, 45, added that she was "shocked" over how fast the jury found the ex-president, 77, guilty of all 34 charges.
Daniels was also asked what kind of punishment Trump should receive, but she admitted the answer isn't clear at this time. "I don’t know what the sentencing could be or what Trump will even understand. It’s like when you have a child, and sometimes you take the electronics away from them, but if your child is very artistic, they don’t. They don’t care. They’ll just go color their coloring books, and then you have another child that, you know, they don’t want to go outside."
"You gotta ground them or like take away electronics or don’t let them have dessert. You have to find the punishment that not just matches the crime, but is fair and just, and that impacts that particular person. Who knows what that is with Trump," she continued.
As OK! previously reported, Daniels' husband, Barrett Blade, shared his wife feels "vindicated" after years of dealing with this drama.
"Stormy‘s testimony during the trial wasn’t about her seeking justice for herself," Blade explained during an interview with CNN. "She was standing up for herself early on and saying what was right, but this whole hush money trial has really … it’s not her story."
"Of course, we support that either way; if they saw it differently, we would have supported either way," he added. "But I think it does help with the fact that she feels, you know, a little vindicated that, you know, she was telling the truth."