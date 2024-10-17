New Bombshell Claim: Donald Trump Tried to Make Another Hush Money Deal With Stormy Daniels This Summer, Rachel Maddow Reveals

Though Donald Trump's original hush money deal with Stormy Daniels led him to being charged with 34 felony counts, Rachel Maddow has revealed the ex-president once again tried to buy her silence ahead of the 2024 election.

While the adult film star was first paid not to blab about her and Trumps' alleged hookup, this time around, his team tried to get her to refrain from talking about the businessman all together.