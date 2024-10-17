New Bombshell Claim: Donald Trump Tried to Make Another Hush Money Deal With Stormy Daniels This Summer, Rachel Maddow Reveals
Though Donald Trump's original hush money deal with Stormy Daniels led him to being charged with 34 felony counts, Rachel Maddow has revealed the ex-president once again tried to buy her silence ahead of the 2024 election.
While the adult film star was first paid not to blab about her and Trumps' alleged hookup, this time around, his team tried to get her to refrain from talking about the businessman all together.
In a case separate from the hush money trial, Daniels, 45, was ordered to pay the ex-president's legal fees after she lost a defamation lawsuit against him. According to Maddow, sometime "this summer," Trump, 78, offered to lower the amount Daniels would have to pay him if she agreed to keep her lips zipped.
"We disagree that a payment of $620,000 would be in full satisfaction of the three judgments," Trump's lawyers stated in a letter to the actress, as they believed the correct amount she owed was around $650,000.
"However, we can agree to settle these matters for $620,000, provided that your client agrees in writing to make no public or private statements related to any alleged past interactions with President Trump, or defamatory or disparaging statements about him, his businesses and/or any affiliates or his suitability as a candidate for President," they added.
Daniels declined the offer and wound up paying $627,500 without signing any type of NDA.
Maddow concluded of the situation: "The Republican nominee for president, Donald Trump, is currently awaiting sentencing for crimes related to a secret hush money payment he made to p--- star Stormy Daniels, just before the 2016 election, to keep her from talking about him — and specifically about having s-- with him."
"And now just before the 2024 election, Trump has once again demanded that Stormy Daniels sign on to an agreement not to talk about him, offering to knock thousands of dollars off her bill if she did," she continued. "Maybe this time, Trump has learned his lesson about not laundering this through his business, but he really is basically trying to do the same thing again."
Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told MSNBC that the letter was "attained as part of an illegal, foreign hacking attack against President Trump and his team." However, it was Daniels' attorney that gave Maddow the papers.
The father-of-five has denied ever having a physical relationship with Daniels, which the latter said occurred in 2006 prior to his wife Melania Trump giving brith to son Barron.
Trump's hush money sentencing has been delayed until November 26, a few weeks after the presidential election.
MSNBC reported on the situation.