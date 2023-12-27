OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump Jr.
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Jr. Would 'Go to Great Lengths' to Make Sure Nikki Haley Is Not Donald Trump's VP

donald trump jr nikki haley great lengths trump vp
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 27 2023, Published 12:06 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump Jr. will make sure Nikki Haley is not Donald Trump's VP if he were to win the 2024 election.

“I wouldn’t have her and I would go to great lengths to make sure that that doesn’t happen,” he told Newsmax’s Eric Bolling in a recent interview.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump jr nikki haley great lengths trump vp
Source: mega

Nikki Haley is creeping up in the polls.

“Nikki Haley wants never-ending wars. She’s a puppet of the establishment in Washington, D.C. She’s the new favorite candidate of the billionaire class because they want control— no different than academia and Harvard and using their billions to exercise influence," he continued of Haley, who used to work for Donald, 77.

Article continues below advertisement

This is not the first time Haley, 51, has been thrown into the mix, especially since she is creeping up in the polls.

Ron DeSantis has proven that he doesn’t have what it takes to be on that stage. He’s embarrassed himself that way,” Donald Jr. said. “She is now the preferred candidate.”

donald trump jr nikki haley great lengths trump vp
Source: mega

Donald Trump Jr. said he does not want Nikki Haley as his father's VP.

Article continues below advertisement

Over the past few weeks, others have weighed in on whether or not a Trump-Haley ticket would be a good idea.

“If I was a political person, and I was going to advise somebody, you’re going to pick the vice president that’s about addition, not subtraction. So you’re not going to pick somebody that already equates to you,” Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy said. “Now if I was picking for purely political decisions, what it looks like today is the anti-Trump vote is going to Nikki Haley."

Tucker Carlson, who has also been brought up as someone who could be Donald's VP, weighed in on Haley.

“Would you vote for Trump if he chose Nikki as VP?” Tim Pool asked the TV star, 54, in a live discussion.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump jr nikki haley great lengths trump vp
Source: mega

Tucker Carlson also said he would not want Nikki Haley as Donald Trump's VP.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump Jr.
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

“I would not only not vote for that ticket, I would advocate against it as strongly as I could," Carlson bluntly replied.

He continued, "That’s just poison. I mean, here’s someone who’s actively opposed to the interests of the country I grew up in, who endorsed the BLM riots, and who is not left, but is neoliberal in the darkest, most — speaking of nihilist — nihilistic way, and has no real popular support, is a creature of the oligarchs. So yeah, that would be — that would be reason to oppose the ticket."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump jr nikki haley great lengths trump vp
Source: mega

Nikki Haley is running for president.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

However, Haley only seems interested in one role: president. "I don't run for second," she stated.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.