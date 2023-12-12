'It's So Unimaginable': Tucker Carlson Says He's 'Not Suited' to Be Donald Trump's Running Mate Ahead of 2024 Election

Carlson, who was ousted from Fox News earlier this year, shared why him and Trump, 77, could make a good team.

"And he’s funny as h---, and he’s brave in his way, I think. So, I really appreciate that and I agree fundamentally with his views. You know, maybe fewer wars, maybe have a border, like those are not crazy things and I support them, and I’m appalled and terrified by the use of the DOJ to rig an election, which is what’s happening now, so all those factors make me kind of psyched to vote for Trump. But serving in politics with anybody, I mean that’s just – that’s a – it’s a lot for me to think about because I just don’t think I’m really suited for that. Would anyone want to see a guy like me run for office?" he added.