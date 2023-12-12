'It's So Unimaginable': Tucker Carlson Says He's 'Not Suited' to Be Donald Trump's Running Mate Ahead of 2024 Election
Tucker Carlson finally revealed whether or not he would be Donald Trump's 2024 running mate after the former president said he would consider him for the coveted position.
“Well, it’s just — it’s just so unimaginable,” Carlson told Megyn Kelly on her podcast "The Megyn Kelly Show." “I mean, I haven’t led a life that prepares a person for politics. As I said, I don’t think I have any like horrible skeletons or anything. It’s not that, it’s just that that’s not how my brain works. I’ve never done anything like that. I can’t imagine spending time with politicians.”
He continued, “I’m a total sucker for Trump, I think he’s — you know, personally I get along with Trump really well. The closer I am physically to Trump, like if I’m with him in the room, I always love Trump and I think it’s impossible not to, and you know the experience. He’s just charming.”
Carlson, who was ousted from Fox News earlier this year, shared why him and Trump, 77, could make a good team.
"And he’s funny as h---, and he’s brave in his way, I think. So, I really appreciate that and I agree fundamentally with his views. You know, maybe fewer wars, maybe have a border, like those are not crazy things and I support them, and I’m appalled and terrified by the use of the DOJ to rig an election, which is what’s happening now, so all those factors make me kind of psyched to vote for Trump. But serving in politics with anybody, I mean that’s just – that’s a – it’s a lot for me to think about because I just don’t think I’m really suited for that. Would anyone want to see a guy like me run for office?" he added.
As OK! previously reported, the politician gushed over Carlson on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show.
“I like Tucker a lot. I guess I would. I think I’d say I would because he’s got great common sense,” Trump said.
Meanwhile, Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, has a different idea of who will potentially be Trump's VP.
“I think Nikki Haley has to be a little careful in South Carolina. That’s her home state. Probably Donald Trump is going to win in South Carolina and Nikki Haley’s gonna come in second," she said during an appearance on Newsmax’s The Balance.