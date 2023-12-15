Nikki Haley Shuts Down Ron DeSantis' Debate Request, Insists She Wants to Challenge Donald Trump Instead
In response to Ron DeSantis' offer to debate both her and Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley made it clear that she would prefer to debate the former president one-on-one.
The proposition was made by DeSantis during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday, December 13.
During an interview with Haley on Thursday, Hannity asked for her answer to DeSantis' proposal. She promptly replied, "Well, I’ve debated him four times. I love debates, I have no issue with that, but quite honestly Sean, the person I want to debate is Donald Trump. If you can get him on your show, that’s who I want to debate."
Haley went on to explain that their focus is on Trump, as he is currently leading the polls.
"That’s who we’re looking at, that’s who’s, you know, we’re second place in Iowa, second place in New Hampshire, second place in South Carolina," she said. "Donald Trump’s the one we’re looking in the windshield, and that’s the one that I think needs to get up on the debate stage."
"I think you'd be great at it, I welcome you to try and get that together, but that’s our focus right now is getting Donald Trump on a debate stage," she added.
Hannity agreed, "Any debate stage that does not have Chris Christie on it is one that I'll approve of."
According to Real Clear Politics’ Republican primary average, Haley is currently close to tying with DeSantis for second place. DeSantis holds 12.6% of the poll average, while Haley is at 12.1%. However, Trump remains the overwhelming frontrunner, with a poll average of 60.3% among likely Republican primary voters.
This decision by Haley to prioritize a debate with Trump over DeSantis is significant as it reflects the attention and focus that Trump still commands within the Republican Party.
Despite being out of office, Trump's popularity and influence continue to shape the party's dynamics.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, many within the Trump wing of the GOP have voiced their disdain for the former South Carolina governor.
Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently warned that "MAGA would revolt" if Haley were to be included in a future Trump administration.
On X, formerly known as Twitter, Greene wrote, "[Haley] represents the neocon establishment America's last wing of the Republican Party that we are absolutely done with. Also, she lied and said she would not run against Trump."
Nikki's rise in popularity caused some Republican donors to view her as the anti-Trump candidate.