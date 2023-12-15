Nikki Haley Shuts Down Ron DeSantis' Debate Request, Insists She Wants to Challenge Donald Trump Instead

Haley went on to explain that their focus is on Trump, as he is currently leading the polls.

"That’s who we’re looking at, that’s who’s, you know, we’re second place in Iowa, second place in New Hampshire, second place in South Carolina," she said. "Donald Trump’s the one we’re looking in the windshield, and that’s the one that I think needs to get up on the debate stage."

"I think you'd be great at it, I welcome you to try and get that together, but that’s our focus right now is getting Donald Trump on a debate stage," she added.

Hannity agreed, "Any debate stage that does not have Chris Christie on it is one that I'll approve of."