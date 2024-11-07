Donald Trump Jr. Says He'll Be 'Heavily Involved' in Selecting President-Elect's Cabinet to Ensure It's People Who 'Don't Think They Know Better' Than His Dad

During the Thursday morning episode of Fox News' Fox & Friends, Donald Trump 's eldest child shed light on how he'll have a major part in helping his father return to the White House following the Republican Party's victorious results of the 2024 presidential election .

Donald Trump Jr. said there will only be people in the cabinet who 'don't think they know better' than his dad, Donald Trump.

"I’m going to be heavily involved on the transition," Trump Jr. declared on the news broadcast. "I want to make sure now that we know who the real players are, the people who will actually deliver on the president’s message, the people who don’t think that they know better than the duly elected president of the United States."

He continued: "I want to make sure that those people are in his cabinet. I want to make sure that those people are in this administration."