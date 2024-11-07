Donald Trump Jr. Says He'll Be 'Heavily Involved' in Selecting President-Elect's Cabinet to Ensure It's People Who 'Don't Think They Know Better' Than His Dad
Donald Trump Jr. is taking his role as first son seriously — again.
During the Thursday morning episode of Fox News' Fox & Friends, Donald Trump's eldest child shed light on how he'll have a major part in helping his father return to the White House following the Republican Party's victorious results of the 2024 presidential election.
"I’m going to be heavily involved on the transition," Trump Jr. declared on the news broadcast. "I want to make sure now that we know who the real players are, the people who will actually deliver on the president’s message, the people who don’t think that they know better than the duly elected president of the United States."
He continued: "I want to make sure that those people are in his cabinet. I want to make sure that those people are in this administration."
During a later segment of the show, Fox News anchors Bill Hemmer and Bill Melugin revisited Trump Jr.'s remarks while predicting who might be selected as members of Trump's cabinet and administration come his second presidential inauguration in January.
"Turning from his White House victory to building out his cabinet. Senate Republicans hoping to kick start the new administration with the confirmation hearings at the top of the new year," Hemmer explained. "Trump learned from the first time [being president]. And now 2.0 might be a much more experienced commander in chief as he goes in in January."
Melugin, who was reporting from West Palm Beach, Fla., declared: "They are certainly ready. They’re winding down with their celebration phase. Now they want to get to work and that starts with making picks for the future Trump cabinet and the transition team says they’re well underway with that."
"They say in part, quote, 'In the days and weeks ahead, President Trump will be selecting personnel to serve our nation under his leadership and enact policies that make the life of Americans affordable, safe and secure,'" he continued.
Melugin noted: "Some of the names being tossed out for potential cabinet picks include North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Vivek Ramaswamy. Those are two of his previous primary opponents, obviously Elon Musk as well. And then [Robert F. Kennedy Jr.]."
"Donald Trump Jr. was on Fox & Friends this morning. He says he’s going to be heavily involved in this process and he’s going to help surround his dad with America first, folks who will be best for this country," the reporter added before the broadcast played audio from Trump Jr.'s Thursday, November 7, comments.
Melugin admitted there was one person "we can cross off the list" before name-dropping Senator Tom Cotton, who was potentially being "looked at" for secretary of defense.
"Our Lucas Tomlinson reports that sources are telling him Senator Cotton asked the Trump team to please withdraw his name from consideration for that for family reasons. He wants to stay in the Senate as well and is potentially looking at a position to run for in-Senate leadership," the political journalist concluded.