Simone Biles Tells President Joe Biden to 'Stand Up' and 'Make Some Things Shake' Before Donald Trump Takes Over the White House in 2025
Simone Biles didn’t hold back in addressing President Joe Biden immediately after the election results were announced on Wednesday, November 6.
After Donald Trump's victory over Kamala Harris, the Olympic gold medalist urged Biden to take decisive action in his remaining months in office.
“Mr Biden, I need you to stand up, straighten your back and make some things shake before your departure,” Biles wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday. “xoxo the women in america 💙.”
In a separate post, the legendary gymnast declared: "We deserve better 💔."
"You gotta be f------ kidding me," she wrote in another post after the results came in.
As OK! previously reported, Trump secured a major win against Harris after he received more than 270 electoral votes.
Like Biles, many celebrities were displeased with the outcome.
Rapper Cardi B shared a video of herself watching the results with the caption, “I hate y’all bad.”
When asked if she would attend Trump’s inauguration, she said via an Instagram Live, “I’m sick of you! Burn your hats, motherf-----. I’m really sad. I swear to God I’m really sad."
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis posted a painting of an eagle holding the American flag on Instagram to convey her thoughts.
“So the results are in. Many will be celebrating, possibly even gloating. Many will be stunned and sad with the terrible feelings of loss. That is the same result despite who wins because that’s what America and democracy look like. Has always looked like,” she wrote.
“It means a return to a more restrictive time, some fear draconian. Many worry their rights will be impeded. Many, especially minority groups and young people, will be afraid …” she continued. “But it means we wake up and fight. Fight for women, our children, their futures, and against tyranny, one day and one battle at a time.”
Author Stephen King also voiced his disappointment.
“There’s a sign you see in shops that sell beautiful but fragile items: LOVELY TO LOOK AT, DELIGHTFUL TO HOLD, BUT ONCE YOU BREAK IT, THEN IT’S SOLD,” King wrote on X. “You can say the same about democracy.”
Additionally, Indie rock singer Ethel Cain shared her dismay in a lengthy Instagram Story post, writing, “It’s dark and sad but no surprise.”
She encouraged followers not to “give in to the culture of unmitigated hatred and disdain for each other” but to “turn your frustration to the real world and find a way to help.”
Meanwhile, Harris had a message of hope for her supporters.
“I am so proud of the race we ran and the way we ran it,” she began her speech. “Over the 107 days campaign, we had been intentional about building community.”
“Now I know folks are feeling and experiencing a range of emotions right now, I get it, but we must accept the results of this election,” she continued.
Harris noted she spoke with the president-elect and “congratulated him on his victory” and told him that “we will help him and his team with the transition.”