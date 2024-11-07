Donald Trump Called Out for Looking 'Exhausted' and 'Aged' While Celebrating Win on Election Night Without Wife Melania
Even Donald Trump supporters think the President-elect needed a nap.
As a clip of Trump sitting at a table and celebrating his win on election night circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, many admitted the 78-year-old was looking worn out as his campaign finally came to a close.
One user said, "I respect Trump but you can tell all this stuff kinda hurt him badly, you can see it on his face sometimes like it aged him."
Another person wrote, "He needs rest. For real," and a third added, "I heard they were up for three days straight. He was probably exhausted!"
A fourth said he "looks tired," pointing out it was a "h--- of a last few days."
Others noted that Trump was sitting with a number of women, including his lawyer Alina Habba, but his wife, Melania Trump, was nowhere in sight.
An X user quipped, "Every clip of Trump I see in his off time, he's surrounded by beautiful professional women," and another said, "Trump only hangs with hot women." A separate person replied, "But never his wife."
Melania rarely joined her husband on the campaign trail through the 2024 presidential election. When she did appear alongside Donald in West Palm Beach, Flo., on Tuesday, November 5, some social media critics suggested the politician may have even hired a body double for the job.
One X user said, "Look, I’ve never been a Melania truther, but this just… isn’t her," and another responded, "I thought the same thing. That is why she is wearing sunglasses inside."
Despite her absence from the campaign, as OK! previously reported, Melania admitted she's tried to "enjoy" the "long process" over the past two years.
"[You] also need to be very focused and take it day by day," she told host Sean Hannity at the time. "Some surprises come as well, so it is very important that you prepare for those surprises."
The mother-of-one — who shares son Barron, 18, with Donald — also reflected on how "important" it is that "ideas are heard" and shared with "debate" and "very straightforward communication" — even amongst those with differences of opinion.
"I think with that, we could have innovation and success in this country," she noted. "I feel it's a troubling trade in this country that we are canceling people that don't agree on certain issues."