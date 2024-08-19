Donald Trump Jr. and Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle Accused of 'Hating America' as They Support 'Offensive' Symbol of Upside-Down Flag: Watch
Donald Trump Jr. does not think his dad Donald Trump's campaign is a sinking ship.
The former First Son of the United States and his fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, showed support for the ex-president during a Trump boat rally held in Jupiter, Fla., over the weekend.
In a video shared to X (formerly named Twitter), Trump Jr., 46, and his future wife, 55, stood at the edge of a dock while waving to a group of boats with Trump 2024 flags passing by.
Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle appeared in good spirits, as they seemed supportive toward several of the boats propping up an upside-down American flag.
The symbol was initially used by sailors whose ships were in trouble, but later became adopted by Trump supporters as a way of protesting against the country's current leadership (President Joe Biden, 81) and symbolizing a denial of the 2020 presidential election.
Supporting the "offensive" upside-down flag caused Trump Jr. and his fiancée to face backlash, as many Americans felt it was hypocritical and hurtful to encourage its meaning.
"They hate any America where Trump isn't a dictator. Most anti-American guys we got," one X user declared, as another explained, "Flying the American flag upside-down has become a pro-Trump symbol. It is also used by election deniers (guess who they are). It is deeply offensive and unpatriotic."
"Do they ever work or do they just kiss Daddy's a-- for a living?" another person snubbed, while a fourth claimed there are "less and less boats every time [a rally is held.]"
"This gives mentally ill a whole new meaning. I for one can't believe that in the year 2024 this where human evolution has taken us. Mind boggling," a fifth critic complained.
Trump Jr. previously participated in the usage of an upside down American flag in April 2023, when his father, 78, was arrested for the first of four times.
In response to Trump's indictment, his eldest son uploaded a photo of the inverted flag to social media, alongside the caption: "Shocking, how much further we [have fallen than] anyone could have ever imagined. This is just the start of the slippery slope towards tyranny."
Ever since Biden stepped down from running as the Democratic candidate in the 2024 presidential election, both Trump Jr. and his father have focused their efforts on tearing down Vice President Kamala Harris, 59, and her running mate, Tim Walz, 60.
Trump Jr. declared in a recent X post: "Just like his comrade Kamala Harris, Tim Walz is ducking from doing more debates because he's afraid of the American people seeing just how radical he truly is!!!"