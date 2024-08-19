Donald Trump Jr. and Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle Accused of 'Hating America' as They Support 'Offensive' Symbol of Upside-Down Flag: Watch

In a video shared to X (formerly named Twitter), Trump Jr., 46, and his future wife, 55, stood at the edge of a dock while waving to a group of boats with Trump 2024 flags passing by.

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle appeared in good spirits, as they seemed supportive toward several of the boats propping up an upside-down American flag.

The symbol was initially used by sailors whose ships were in trouble, but later became adopted by Trump supporters as a way of protesting against the country's current leadership (President Joe Biden, 81) and symbolizing a denial of the 2020 presidential election.