Donald Trump's Niece Claims Fourth Indictment Leaves Embattled Ex-Prez 'Nowhere to Hide'
Donald Trump was indicted for the fourth time earlier this month in connection with his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
The embattled former POTUS' niece, Mary, 58, reflected on the important differences between this case and his previous indictments on an installment of her "The Mary Trump Show" podcast.
"Unlike Federal courtrooms, there are cameras in the courtroom of Judge Robert McBurney which means that there will be nowhere for Donald Trump to hide," she explained to her listeners.
"He can claim all he wants that the arraignments and trials should be televised (in fact, his legal team has argued they want cameras in Judge Tanya Chutkan’s courtroom where the January 6th case will be held), but this is [most] certainly not the case," she continued. "Even if it is, he will come to regret it."
"It is very possible that it is the Georgia case that will now drive the timeline for the other cases," she added. "But whatever happens, I think it’s likely that the plaintiffs — we, the American electorate — will be afforded more transparency, more openness, and more deliberate speed than in other venues."
Noting that she's still struggling to "process what's happened," she revealed this case simply feels "different" from the other investigations into the ex-prez's alleged criminal behavior.
"This feels pivotal," she said. "This feels more real."
As OK! previously reported, Donald was hit with 13 felony counts in the most recent indictment, bringing his grand total up to 91.
The 98-page indictment's charges included racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents and making false statements and writings.
However, Donald has continued to declare his innocence, lashing out at District Attorney Fani Willis and the Biden administration, claiming that the cases against him are nothing more than attempts to hinder his campaign for the 2024 election.
"Can you believe it? This failed District Attorney from Atlanta, Fani Willis, where murders and other violent crime soars daily to new record highs, is charging me with 2020 Presidential Election Interference," he wrote via Truth Social on Tuesday, August 15. "No, Fani, the only Election Interference was done by those that Rigged and Stole the Election. Those are the ones you should be going after. Not the innocent people that are fighting for Election Integrity!"