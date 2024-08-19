6 of the Wildest 2024 Election Conspiracy Theories — Joe Biden Is Dead to Donald Trump's Assassination Attempt Being Staged
Donald Trump's Attempted Assassination Was Staged
During Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Penn., on July 13, the former president became a victim of an attempted assassination after 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire with a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle. The suspect was killed by the Secret Service agents a few seconds later, but Trump still sustained an ear injury after the incident.
Conspiracy theorists quickly flooded social media with claims that Trump staged the assassination to win people's hearts ahead of the 2024 election. They also claimed the people who died and got injured during the shooting incidents were all actors.
Additionally, theories swirled that the presidential candidate's blood was only a red liquid.
Joe Biden 'Sent' the Assassination Order
Another wild conspiracy theory came out in the aftermath of Trump's assassination attempt, which involved President Joe Biden.
According to the claims, which were mostly made by Republicans, Biden's campaign rhetoric caused the incident. They also insisted that the POTUS, who dropped out of the 2024 election, hinted at something on a private phone call with donors.
“I have one job, and that’s to beat Donald Trump. I’m absolutely certain I’m the best person to be able to do that. So, we’re done talking about the debate. It’s time to put Trump in a bullseye," he reportedly said, per Politico.
Georgia Republican Representative Mike Collins shared a similar comment on X, claiming "Joe Biden sent the orders."
J.D. Vance Had Sexual Relations With a Couch
Trump's VP pick, J.D. Vance, faced accusations he was "intimate" with his couch after one user on X shared a fake excerpt from his 2016 memoir, Hillbilly Elegy.
“can’t say for sure, but [Vance] might be the first vp pick to have admitted in a ny times bestseller to f------ an inside-out latex glove shoved between two couch cushions (vance, hillbilly elegy, pp. 179-181)," the tweet read.
Democratic congresswoman Dina Titus made fun of Vance while delivering a speech at Kamala Harris' rally in Nevada, saying, "I got a word for J.D. Vance, you better hide behind that sofa cause we're comin' for you."
Joe Biden Is Dead
Before and after Biden's withdrawal from the election, the POTUS sparked theories he died amid his health and cognitive issues. Social media users alleged he was replaced by a clone, while others assumed it was part of a CIA masterplan.
Kamala Harris' Huge Crowds Ahead of the 2024 Election Are AI
Trump threw a jab at Harris and made a false claim about the vice president using AI to "fake" huge crowds at her campaigns.
"There was nobody at the plane, and she 'A.I.’d' it, and showed a massive 'crowd' of so-called followers, BUT THEY DIDN’T EXIST!" the former POTUS said about Harris' crowd at a Detroit airport campaign rally. "She’s a CHEATER. She had NOBODY waiting, and the 'crowd' looked like 10,000 people! Same thing is happening with her fake 'crowds' at her speeches."
Harris' campaign debunked Trump's latest tirade by saying the photo truly showed a 15,000-person crowd. Several supporters who attended the event also shared videos to show the huge number of attendees in the area.
Tim Walz Copied Somalia's Flag
Shortly after Harris announced Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate in the 2024 election, one user accused him of changing his state's flag and copying the Somali flag.
"He can’t be trusted as a custodian of the US, he’ll sell it out to the lowest third world bidder," the post read.