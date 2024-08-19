6 of the Wildest 2024 Election Conspiracy Theories — Joe Biden Is Dead to Donald Trump's Assassination Attempt Being Staged

During Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Penn., on July 13, the former president became a victim of an attempted assassination after 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire with a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle. The suspect was killed by the Secret Service agents a few seconds later, but Trump still sustained an ear injury after the incident.

Conspiracy theorists quickly flooded social media with claims that Trump staged the assassination to win people's hearts ahead of the 2024 election. They also claimed the people who died and got injured during the shooting incidents were all actors.

Additionally, theories swirled that the presidential candidate's blood was only a red liquid.