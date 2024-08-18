OK Magazine
Donald Trump Fumbles Pennsylvania Rally Speech by Stating He's in North Carolina as Concerns Over His Mental Fitness Grow: Watch

Composite photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA/@REDAMOR_/X

Donald Trump continues to make repeated gaffes at his rallies.

Aug. 18 2024, Published 5:47 p.m. ET

Will Donald Trump follow in Joe Biden’s footsteps?

On Saturday, August 17, the ex-prez, 78, made a major fumble during his speech in Pennsylvania by addressing the crowd as North Carolina.

Source: @REDAMOR_/X

“Trump just said he was in North Carolina. He is in Pennsylvania,” one user penned alongside a clip of the incident.

In response to the politician’s mistake, the public began to voice their concerns about his ability to hold the highest office in the land.

“He should drop out,” one person wrote, while another claimed, “The Adderall is wearing off fast today!”

A third suspected Trump has serious memory issues, stating, “Whoops. He's really slipping. That d--- dementia,” as one more pointed out, “He doesn't even know where he is anymore.”

donald trump fumbles pennsylvania rally north carolina mental fitness
Source: @REDAMOR_/X

One user said Donald Trump 'should drop out' after seeing the gaffe.

One last individual stated: “And they want him to have the nuclear codes????”

In addition to the error regarding his location, the father-of-five made some strange grunting noises when pronouncing the word “powerful.”

After a clip of the strange groans went viral, one user joked, “He made a boom boom in his big boy undies mid-rant.”

More people then piled on by sharing their worries about Trump’s mental capacity.

Source: @JOJOFROMJERZ/X
MORE ON:
Donald Trump
“Wonderful. Will the media pick up on the fact that Trump is losing his marbles?” someone asked, as another person declared, “UNFIT.”

As OK! previously reported, when Trump was actually in North Carolina on Wednesday, August 14, he stirred up similar concerns after giving one of his longest "word salad" rants yet.

donald trump fumbles pennsylvania rally north carolina mental fitness
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump also strangely pronounced the word 'powerful' at the Pennsylvania rally.

"We're talking about a thing called the economy. They wanted me to do a speech on the economy. A lot of people are very devastated by what's happened with inflation and all of the other things. So we're doing this as an intellectual speech. You are all intellectuals today. Today we're doing it, and we're doing it right now and it's very important," he bizarrely began.

Source: OK!

"They say it's the most important subject. I think crime is right there, I think the border is right there, personally. We have a lot of important subjects because our country has become a third-world nation," Trump added. "We're a banana republic in so many ways, and we're not going to let that happen because we're starting a freefall. But from today and the day I take the oath of office, we will rapidly drive prices down and make America great again."

The user who posted the footage then mocked Trump, saying, "He goes off a teleprompter for 45 seconds and speaks lots of words. The best, most beautiful words possibly anyone has ever spoken in history. Many people have told him he speaks the best words. Lots of words that mean absolutely nothing in his brain of scrambled eggs."

