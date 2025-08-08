Politics Donald Trump Jr. Slammed for Sharing AI Meme of President Throwing Adult Toy at WNBA Players: 'Disturbing and Classless' Source: MEGA; @donaldjtrumpjr/Instagram Donald Trump Jr. recently shared a bizarre meme of his father via Instagram. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 8 2025, Published 3:01 p.m. ET

Donald Trump Jr. has disturbed and upset several social media users after sharing an edited meme of his father, President Donald Trump, throwing an adult toy at a group of WNBA players. The AI-generated image, created by an X account called "Grand Old Memes," featured footage from Trump's recent surprising appearance on the White House roof composited with pictures of female professional basketball stars in navy blue jerseys placed around a basketball court. The offensive part of the fake photo, however, was a neon green adult toy positioned in mid-air — with the former reality star's hand extended to make it look like he was tossing the sexual object at the all-women team.

Trump Jr.'s Meme Sparks Outrage

Source: @donaldjtrumpjr/Instagram The AI-generated image portrayed Donald Trump throwing an adult toy at WNBA players.

"Posted without further comment. 😂😂😂," Trump Jr. wrote alongside the meme re-shared to his personal Instagram profile. The first son thought the graphic was funny enough to also post on his Instagram Story. While the comments section of Trump Jr.'s upload was set to "limited," meaning certain responses were filtered, many critics expressed their disgusted reactions to the post via X.

Social Media Reaction

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. faced backlash for sharing the post.

"This it what the Presidency has been reduced to," one person snubbed in response to an account named Patriot Takes sharing a screenshot of Trump Jr.'s Instagram, writing: "Don Jr. posted a meme of Trump on the White House roof throwing a green [toy] at WNBA players." "A high school student government has more maturity than the clowns currently in the White House," a second critic complained, as a third declared, "these people are so stupid," and a fourth said, "zero class." Another individual asked: "At what point is this not totally embarrassing as a nation?"

Trump’s History With Fake Media

Source: MEGA Donald Trump frequently posts AI-enhanced images of himself online.

This isn't the only AI-generated meme to circulate as a result of Donald's White House rooftop outing. After shouting at reporters from up above on Tuesday, August 5, a video circulated around social media of what appeared to be Trump dancing to "YMCA" by Village People. While many of his fans fell for the clip, X's AI robot Grok later confirmed the video was AI-generated. "This video appears to be AI-generated or digitally manipulated," Grok stated. "It merges 2024 assassination attempt imagery (fist raise, blood) with a balcony scene absent from C-SPAN's August 5, 2025, archives. Trump's team has shared similar fakes before."

Source: MEGA Donald Trump recently was trolled after appearing on the White House roof.