'Desperate' Donald Trump Accused of Posting Bizarre AI Barack Obama Arrest Video to 'Distract' From Jeffrey Epstein Drama

Is Donald Trump's latest rampage about Barack Obama intended to be a distraction his own drama involving late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein?

Critics on social media accused the Republican president of "desperately" trying to draw attention away from a recent bombshell report from The Wall Street Journal about a letter Trump allegedly gave to Epstein on his 50th birthday in 2003.

Many haters are convinced Trump's recent Truth Social post of a fake video depicting Obama being arrested and imprisoned, as well as the spree of related angry uploads about the Democratic leader he shared prior, were shown in an attempt to push a negative narrative about his rival and save his own image.