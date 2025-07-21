'Desperate' Donald Trump Accused of Posting Bizarre AI Barack Obama Arrest Video to 'Distract' From Jeffrey Epstein Drama
Is Donald Trump's latest rampage about Barack Obama intended to be a distraction his own drama involving late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein?
Critics on social media accused the Republican president of "desperately" trying to draw attention away from a recent bombshell report from The Wall Street Journal about a letter Trump allegedly gave to Epstein on his 50th birthday in 2003.
Many haters are convinced Trump's recent Truth Social post of a fake video depicting Obama being arrested and imprisoned, as well as the spree of related angry uploads about the Democratic leader he shared prior, were shown in an attempt to push a negative narrative about his rival and save his own image.
Donald Trump Shares AI Video of Barack Obama Being Arrested
On Sunday, July 20, Trump re-shared a TikTok video made by a MAGA supporter to his Truth Social platform after spending his weekend posting about Tulsi Gabbard’s allegations that the Obama administration orchestrated a "treasonous conspiracy" to help him win the 2016 election.
In the AI-generated clip, footage of Obama and other Democratic politicians were pieced together stating "no one is above the law."
Then, a meme of Pepe the Frog dressed as a clown honking its nose appeared on the screen before it transitioned to the fake video of Obama being arrested by the FBI while meeting with Trump inside of the Oval Office in November 2016.
Obama was then depicted as a prisoner in an orange jumpsuit alongside one of Trump's all-time favorite songs "YMCA."
Tulsi Gabbard Wants Barack Obama Prosecuted
Trump's trolling of Obama came after he posted well over a dozen comments about Gabbard's announcement on Friday, July 18, that she was recommending the prosecution of Obama administration officials to the Justice Department.
The director of national intelligence accused the Obama administration of using "manufactured" intelligence to promote the conspiracy that Russia interfered with the 2016 election — which saw Trump beat Hillary Clinton.
Gabbard insisted newly declassified documents proved Obama and some of his cabinet members "politicized intelligence to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Trump."
Donald Trump Accused of Using Fake Barack Obama Arrest Video to Distract From Epstein Files
Democrats rallied in support of Obama, however, and called Gabbard's claims error-filled and baseless.
Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, a top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, referred to the accusations as "one more example of the director of national intelligence trying to cook the books."
Critics — including some Republicans — were skeptical about the situation and suspected it could be an attempted distraction after chaos erupted over the way Trump's administration has gone about the handling of files related to Epstein's trafficking case.
"You mean the creepy fantasy Trump created for himself using AI? That’s not real and it’s clearly a distraction from Epstein," someone declared, while another individual wrote: "Trump is desperately trying to get off of a story by throwing red meat to his base. And the new story would require him to… arrest Barack Obama…? Like perp walk the most popular politician ever? Come on — even y'all don’t think he has the balls to do that."
"Trump is using 'arrest Obama' to distract and digress from the Epstein's files," an additional social media user alleged.
Of course, many Trump supporters enjoyed the idea of Obama being taken away in handcuffs as MAGA admirers begged for it to become a "reality."
Ironically, Trump himself has actually been convicted of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, which he was found guilty of in May 2024 — though he is appealing the verdict.