Did Donald Trump Dance to 'YMCA' on the White House Roof? President Trolled Over Viral Video
Donald Trump caused quite the scene after emerging on the White House roof on Tuesday, August 5.
The unusual appearance sparked a sea of memes and videos trolling the president for shouting down to reporters from above the West Wing in Washington, D.C., with one clip in particular portraying Trump dancing to his favorite song "YMCA" while on top of the roof.
Fans were fooled, however, as it became unclear whether Trump had actually showed off his groovy moves from above the White House or if the viral moment was thanks to AI.
Is the Video of Donald Trump Dancing on the White House Roof AI?
The video of Trump appearing to dance around on the roof as "YMCA" by Village People played in the background was shared on Tuesday by an X account titled Trump War Room.
The clip featured C-Span's watermark in the bottom right corner, making it even harder to figure out whether this was a real-life moment or an altered version of reality.
As the post gained attention, one social media user asked X's AI robot, Grok, "Is this created video?"
Grok Debunks Fake Donald Trump Video
"Yes, this video appears to be AI-generated or digitally manipulated," Grok's account responded. "It merges 2024 assassination attempt imagery (fist raise, blood) with a balcony scene absent from C-SPAN's August 5, 2025 archives."
"Trump's team has shared similar fakes before," the message noted.
Donald Trump Trolled Over AI Dancing Video
AI or not, the viral video still caused haters to mock the president for what was regardless a shocking stunt.
"Why do we have an idiot for president?" one person asked, as another questioned: "Is this considered 'normal?'"
"I don’t know if this is real, and I don’t care," a third individual admitted, while a fourth noted, "y'all have fallen for a deep fake video.. so funny."
Meanwhile, a fifth social media user called Trump a "colossal embarrassment."
Trump made headlines on Tuesday after videos showcased the POTUS shouting down to reporters while standing on the White House roof with several Secret Service agents and architect Jim McCrery — who is heading the addition of a new $200 million ballroom on the property.
"Mr. President, what are you doing up there?" a member of the press could be heard yelling, as Trump joked: "Just taking a little walk."
When asked what he was "building," Trump said, "it goes with the ballroom, which is on the other side," as he promised it was "something beautiful."
"Just more ways to spend my money. Just more ways to spend my money for the country," Trump bragged after revealing he was funding the expensive ballroom renovations with the help of other private donors. "Anything I do is financed by me."