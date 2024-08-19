OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'Uniquely Pathetic': Donald Trump Slammed After Sharing AI-Generated Images Claiming Taylor Swift Wants Fans to Vote for Him

Split photo of Trump and Taylor Swift.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump found himself in hot water with some Swifties.

By:

Aug. 19 2024, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump needs to calm down!

The embattled ex-prez was called out by Swifties after he was caught sharing what appeared to be AI-generated images of fans wearing pro-Trump t-shirts, as well as art portraying Taylor Swift telling fans to vote for him.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump slammed ai images taylor swift wants fans vote maga
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump shared an assortment of Taylor Swift themed images to his social media on Sunday.

The images began popping up on his Truth Social and X accounts on Sunday, August 18. One of the photos was Swift in an "Uncle Sam" outfit alongside the words: "Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump."

Another picture marked "satire" stated: "Swifties turning to Trump after ISIS foiled Taylor Swift concert."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump slammed ai images taylor swift wants fans vote maga
Source: X

Donald Trump shared an edit image of Taylor Swift telling fans to vote for him.

Article continues below advertisement

Alongside the potentially AI-generated images of Swifties, the 78-year-old also shared a video of a woman that claimed fans had an epiphany about Trump after a suspected terrorist plot for the "You Belong With Me" singer's Vienna concert was thwarted.

"Guys I never saw this on my 2024 bingo card, but the Swifties are waking up. The Swifties!" the woman emphasized. "I never thought I'd see the day that Swifties were rallying for Trump. I guess something with ISIS happened...she had to shut down some shows because of it. A lot of them are just saying, you know, if Trump was in office, this would have never, never happened."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump slammed ai images taylor swift wants fans vote maga
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift has not publicly endorsed a presidential candidate for the 2024 election.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

However, many fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to slam Trump's social media activity.

One user penned, "Lol, Trump posted a collage of AI generated Taylor Swift fans wearing ‘Swifities for Trump’ T-shits, and wrote 'I accept!' as if this were real. I mean…..this is uniquely pathetic, even for Trump."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump slammed ai images taylor swift wants fans vote maga
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is the first former U.S. president to be found guilty of a crime.

Article continues below advertisement

Another person pointed out that the series of posts could majorly backfire for the former president.

"Does Donald Trump realize that Taylor Swift hasn't said ANYTHING about this election yet? And by posting a fake AI photo of her supporting him forces her to play her hand," the X user wrote. "Bro, she doesn't like you, and she will make sure everyone knows that. How f------ stupid can this man be?"

A third chimed in, "Who else wants Taylor Swift to sue Donald Trump?"

Some of the posts have since been deleted from Trump's accounts.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Swift previously voiced her political opinions in a clip of her Netflix documentary Miss Americana after being warned her Trump may come after her following her endorsement of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Phil Bredesen.

"I don't care," the award-winning artist said at the time. "If I get bad press for saying, 'Don't put a homophobic racist in office,' then I get bad press for that."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.