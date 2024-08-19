'Uniquely Pathetic': Donald Trump Slammed After Sharing AI-Generated Images Claiming Taylor Swift Wants Fans to Vote for Him
Donald Trump needs to calm down!
The embattled ex-prez was called out by Swifties after he was caught sharing what appeared to be AI-generated images of fans wearing pro-Trump t-shirts, as well as art portraying Taylor Swift telling fans to vote for him.
The images began popping up on his Truth Social and X accounts on Sunday, August 18. One of the photos was Swift in an "Uncle Sam" outfit alongside the words: "Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump."
Another picture marked "satire" stated: "Swifties turning to Trump after ISIS foiled Taylor Swift concert."
Alongside the potentially AI-generated images of Swifties, the 78-year-old also shared a video of a woman that claimed fans had an epiphany about Trump after a suspected terrorist plot for the "You Belong With Me" singer's Vienna concert was thwarted.
"Guys I never saw this on my 2024 bingo card, but the Swifties are waking up. The Swifties!" the woman emphasized. "I never thought I'd see the day that Swifties were rallying for Trump. I guess something with ISIS happened...she had to shut down some shows because of it. A lot of them are just saying, you know, if Trump was in office, this would have never, never happened."
However, many fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to slam Trump's social media activity.
One user penned, "Lol, Trump posted a collage of AI generated Taylor Swift fans wearing ‘Swifities for Trump’ T-shits, and wrote 'I accept!' as if this were real. I mean…..this is uniquely pathetic, even for Trump."
Another person pointed out that the series of posts could majorly backfire for the former president.
"Does Donald Trump realize that Taylor Swift hasn't said ANYTHING about this election yet? And by posting a fake AI photo of her supporting him forces her to play her hand," the X user wrote. "Bro, she doesn't like you, and she will make sure everyone knows that. How f------ stupid can this man be?"
A third chimed in, "Who else wants Taylor Swift to sue Donald Trump?"
Some of the posts have since been deleted from Trump's accounts.
As OK! previously reported, Swift previously voiced her political opinions in a clip of her Netflix documentary Miss Americana after being warned her Trump may come after her following her endorsement of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Phil Bredesen.
"I don't care," the award-winning artist said at the time. "If I get bad press for saying, 'Don't put a homophobic racist in office,' then I get bad press for that."