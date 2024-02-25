Donald Trump Jr. Takes Raunchy Dig at Joe Biden's Manhood: 'No Amount of Viagra on Earth'
Donald Trump Jr. didn’t shy away from dissing Joe Biden’s manhood.
On Sunday, February 25, the eldest son of Donald Trump quoted a post on, X —formerly known as Twitter — which referenced an upcoming book about America’s first ladies that reportedly claims the president says the key to his marriage is “good s--.”
Don Jr. wrote, “There’s literally no amount of Viagra on earth that’s going to give Joe Biden (who can barely walk without falling over) wood. Just stop!”
“The more desperate they become trying to make him seem young and vibrant the more obvious it is to everyone that he’s not up to any task!” he added of his father’s political rival.
As OK! previously reported, the details of the father-of-four’s intimate relations with Jill Biden came after conservatives have been targeting Joe for his old age.
Many have expressed their concern for the former senator’s cognitive and physical function in the last few months. Democrats have since been on a campaign to reassure the country Joe is able to effectively run the government.
Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, recently spoke with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper on the subject.
“I’ve worked with the president for a long time, especially closely as speaker when he was president, and now since then, and he knows — I mean, he’s always on the ball,” the soon-to-be 84-year-old said. “Anyone who would think that they’re at some advantage because of his age thinks that at their peril because he’s very sharp.”
Cooper pointed out, "A lot of Democrats who have concerns about is age."
"Well, I think that people do make mistakes. I think his age is one thing, that’s an objective fact. His making mistakes from time to time, we all do that. When the former, ex-president, defeated President [Donald] Trump made a mistake about one thing or another, he would make the same mistake seven times. It wasn’t a slip of the tongue, it was a complete going down a path of something that wasn’t even true, intentionally or otherwise," she explained. "So I think that, again, age is an objective fact. As I say, it’s all relative. He’s younger than I am, so what do I have to say about his age? But he is, again, knowledgeable, wise."
Pelosi added: “Joe Biden has vision, he has knowledge, he has a strategic thinker. This is a very sharp president in terms of his public presentation. If he makes a slip of the tongue here or there, what’s the deal?”
Daily Mail reported on the upcoming book.