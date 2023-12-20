Joe Biden's Mental Capabilities Called Into Question by Fox News Host After President Called Donald Trump an 'Insurrectionist'
Fox News host Harris Faulkner raised concerns about President Joe Biden's mental state, questioning his ability to make sound judgments after his recent statements following the Colorado Supreme Court ruling to remove Trump from the 2024 ballot.
The criticism came after President Biden referred to former President Donald Trump as an "insurrectionist" during a recent press conference.
During the press conference, when asked about his thoughts on Trump's disqualification, President Biden declined to comment, stating that it was a matter for the courts to decide.
When questioned about whether he believed Trump was an insurrectionist, President Biden responded, "It is certainly self-evident based on the events of January 6, 2021."
Faulkner, a prominent anchor on Fox News, expressed doubts about President Biden's mental acuity, comparing him unfavorably to individuals over the age of 100, whom she claimed were more mentally alert than the president.
Faulkner also contended that labeling Trump as an "insurrectionist" was premature since he has not been formally charged in relation to the events of January 6.
Faulkner's concerns about Biden's mental acuity were further fueled by the president's contradictory behavior during the press conference.
Initially, Biden stated that he couldn't discuss the case as it was still open, but then proceeded to comment in front of a bank of microphones, branding Trump as an "insurrectionist." These actions, she argued, raise serious questions about Biden's ability to think clearly and articulate his thoughts.
Adding to the controversy, Colorado's Supreme Court recently ruled, in a 4-3 decision, that Trump should be disqualified from running for office based on his actions on January 6.
The court cited the 14th Amendment as the basis for its ruling. This decision has further divided public opinion regarding the events of that day and the consequences for those involved.
President Biden's remarks and the subsequent criticism from Faulkner highlight the ongoing political tensions surrounding the events of January 6, 2021.
According to Real Clear Politics, both Trump and Biden have commanding leads in their respective primaries. When likely voters were asked who they would vote for in a general election, Trump is averaging 2.6 points ahead of the sitting president.
As OK! previously reported, Trump currently faces 91 criminal charges in four separate indictments in D.C., New York, Georgia and Florida. These include charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, conspiracy against civil rights, obstruction, withholding and altering documents, false statements and falsifying business records.