Joe Biden's Mental Capabilities Called Into Question by Fox News Host After President Called Donald Trump an 'Insurrectionist'

During the press conference, when asked about his thoughts on Trump's disqualification, President Biden declined to comment, stating that it was a matter for the courts to decide.

When questioned about whether he believed Trump was an insurrectionist, President Biden responded, "It is certainly self-evident based on the events of January 6, 2021."

Faulkner, a prominent anchor on Fox News, expressed doubts about President Biden's mental acuity, comparing him unfavorably to individuals over the age of 100, whom she claimed were more mentally alert than the president.

Faulkner also contended that labeling Trump as an "insurrectionist" was premature since he has not been formally charged in relation to the events of January 6.