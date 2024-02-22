OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Joe Biden
OK LogoNEWS

Jake Tapper Says Biden's Dog Commander 'Has to Go' After He Bit Secret Service Personnel at Least 24 Times

jake tapper says bidens dog has to go after biting secret service
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 22 2024, Published 1:29 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

An internal U.S. Secret Service document revealed that Joe Biden's dog, Commander Biden, bit personnel at least 24 times — leading to the First Dog's removal from the White House.

Article continues below advertisement
jake tapper says bidens dog has to go after biting secret service
Source: MEGA

Commander reportedly bit at least 24 secret service members.

Commander, a German Shepherd, has a well-documented history of biting agents and staff members. The document, released through a Freedom of Information Act, comprised over 400 pages, shedding light on the frequent biting incidents involving the First Dog.

CNN obtained the document, prompting journalist Jake Tapper to assert that the canine "has to go."

Article continues below advertisement
jake tapper says bidens dog has to go after biting secret service
Source: MEGA

Commander was removed from the White House.

Article continues below advertisement

A June 2023 email from an unidentified special agent mentioned that the series of dog bites necessitated a change in the Secret Service's operational tactics.

"The recent dog bites have challenged us to adjust our operational tactics when Commander is present – please give lots of room," the source noted, adding that agents "must be creative to ensure our own personal safety."

Some of the incidents in the report were more serious than others.

In one incident on April 12, an employee wrote, "I walked to unlock the door leading to the south ground of the White House. Once I open the door, the dog jumped at me and bit me in the left arm."

Following the continued biting incidents, Commander was eventually removed from the White House premises months later.

MORE ON:
Joe Biden
Article continues below advertisement
jake tapper says bidens dog has to go after biting secret service
Source: MEGA

Several agents have sustained injuries from Commander's bites.

Article continues below advertisement

Reporter Betsy Klein, along with Camila DeChalus, discussed the matter on a recent segment of The Lead.

"So, Betsy, did the White House send Commander to live with family immediately after this?" Tapper asked.

"Well, no, Jake. Commander actually remained at the White House for more than three months after this email was sent and there were multiple incidents in that time," she answered. "Exactly one month after that email, an agent working at the Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home was bit in the backyard as he walked to his post. And a report we got from that incident said that it caused a severe, deep open wound, that the agent started to lose a significant amount of blood."

Klein revealed the agent ended up getting six stitches as a result.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Tapper brought up a similar situation he had gone through with a dog he once owned.

"It's rough, it's, I don't mean that as– no, no, I didn't mean that as a stupid pun," he explained. "Like, it's difficult, but the dog has to go. Thankfully, we were able to find a home for ours."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.