Jake Tapper Says Biden's Dog Commander 'Has to Go' After He Bit Secret Service Personnel at Least 24 Times
An internal U.S. Secret Service document revealed that Joe Biden's dog, Commander Biden, bit personnel at least 24 times — leading to the First Dog's removal from the White House.
Commander, a German Shepherd, has a well-documented history of biting agents and staff members. The document, released through a Freedom of Information Act, comprised over 400 pages, shedding light on the frequent biting incidents involving the First Dog.
CNN obtained the document, prompting journalist Jake Tapper to assert that the canine "has to go."
A June 2023 email from an unidentified special agent mentioned that the series of dog bites necessitated a change in the Secret Service's operational tactics.
"The recent dog bites have challenged us to adjust our operational tactics when Commander is present – please give lots of room," the source noted, adding that agents "must be creative to ensure our own personal safety."
Some of the incidents in the report were more serious than others.
In one incident on April 12, an employee wrote, "I walked to unlock the door leading to the south ground of the White House. Once I open the door, the dog jumped at me and bit me in the left arm."
Following the continued biting incidents, Commander was eventually removed from the White House premises months later.
Reporter Betsy Klein, along with Camila DeChalus, discussed the matter on a recent segment of The Lead.
"So, Betsy, did the White House send Commander to live with family immediately after this?" Tapper asked.
"Well, no, Jake. Commander actually remained at the White House for more than three months after this email was sent and there were multiple incidents in that time," she answered. "Exactly one month after that email, an agent working at the Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home was bit in the backyard as he walked to his post. And a report we got from that incident said that it caused a severe, deep open wound, that the agent started to lose a significant amount of blood."
Klein revealed the agent ended up getting six stitches as a result.
Tapper brought up a similar situation he had gone through with a dog he once owned.
"It's rough, it's, I don't mean that as– no, no, I didn't mean that as a stupid pun," he explained. "Like, it's difficult, but the dog has to go. Thankfully, we were able to find a home for ours."