Jake Tapper Says Biden's Dog Commander 'Has to Go' After He Bit Secret Service Personnel at Least 24 Times

A June 2023 email from an unidentified special agent mentioned that the series of dog bites necessitated a change in the Secret Service's operational tactics.

"The recent dog bites have challenged us to adjust our operational tactics when Commander is present – please give lots of room," the source noted, adding that agents "must be creative to ensure our own personal safety."

Some of the incidents in the report were more serious than others.

In one incident on April 12, an employee wrote, "I walked to unlock the door leading to the south ground of the White House. Once I open the door, the dog jumped at me and bit me in the left arm."

Following the continued biting incidents, Commander was eventually removed from the White House premises months later.