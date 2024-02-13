'He's Very Sharp': Nancy Pelosi, 83, Defends Joe Biden's Age as 2024 Election Looms
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi weighed in on President Joe Biden's age as the 2024 election looms.
“I’ve worked with the president for a long time, especially closely as speaker when he was president, and now since then, and he knows — I mean, he’s always on the ball,” Pelosi, who turns 84 next month, said during an interview with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper. “Anyone who would think that they’re at some advantage because of his age thinks that at their peril because he’s very sharp.”
Cooper noted there are "a lot of Democrats who have concerns about is age," but Pelosi stood up for the president, 81.
"Well, I think that people do make mistakes. I think his age is one thing, that’s an objective fact. His making mistakes from time to time, we all do that. When the former, ex-president, defeated President [Donald] Trump made a mistake about one thing or another, he would make the same mistake seven times. It wasn’t a slip of the tongue, it was a complete going down a path of something that wasn’t even true, intentionally or otherwise," she said. "So I think that, again, age is an objective fact. As I say, it’s all relative. He’s younger than I am, so what do I have to say about his age? But he is, again, knowledgeable, wise."
Pelosi added, “Joe Biden has vision, he has knowledge, he has a strategic thinker. This is a very sharp president in terms of his public presentation. If he makes a slip of the tongue here or there, what’s the deal?”
- President Joe Biden's 'Cognitive Decline Is Clear and Painful,' Newt Gingrich Claims: 'Always Had a Loose Relationship With Reality'
- 'I've Been Doing This Longer Than Anybody!': President Joe Biden Snaps at Criticism Over His Age Ahead of 2024 Election
- 'There Is No Alarm': White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Defends President Joe Biden's 'Stamina' as Concerns Grow Over His Age
As OK! previously reported, Biden and Trump's cognitive abilities have been brought up numerous times in the past few weeks — something Jon Stewart spoke out about during the Monday, February 12, episode of The Daily Show.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“They are objectively old!” he said of the two potential contenders. “They are at the age where there are no more age-related milestones to hit. They got their AARP cards, they got Social Security, they got their movie discounts …”
“We have two candidates who are chronologically outside the norm of anyone who has run for the presidency in this country in the history of this country,” Stewart continued. “They are the oldest people ever to run for president — breaking by only four years the record that they set! They’re both stretching the limits of being able to handle the toughest job in the world. What’s crazy is thinking that we are the ones as voters who must silence concerns and criticisms. It is the candidates’ job to assuage concerns, not the voters’ job not to mention [them].”