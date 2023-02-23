Trump Train: Donald Trump Jr. Joins Dad Donald On Ohio Trip While Slamming Pete Buttigieg & Joe Biden's Lack Of Leadership
Donald Trump Jr. is trying to show up President Joe Biden, as he and his father, Donald Trump, made their way to East Palestine, Ohio, to check in on residents after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed a few weeks ago.
"What's going on, guys? I guess since Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, the Democrat party and basically most of Washington, D.C., refuse to do their actual job ... someone has to actually step up and fill that void. We've now boarded Trump Force One, waiting for the big guy. Not the 10 percent big guy, just my big guy. We're going to go to East Palestine, Ohio, and meet with people there. It seems like just Donald Trump just announcing he would go there in it of itself got FEMA to act after they said 'It wasn't really our thing.' At least it seems we pushed people to actually act for a change, to actually do their damn jobs and that is awesome. We're going to be heading over there, speaking to the people, force people in government because our leaders refuse to step up and lead. I am glad my father is that guy. Looking forward to seeing what is going on," the 45-year-old said in a video posted to his Instagram page on Wednesday, February 22.
Alongside the clip, Trump Jr. added, "Since our 'leaders' refuse to lead someone has to step up and fill that void. Just boarded Trump force one with DJT to head to East Palestine, Ohio. Seems we’re finally forcing our government bureaucrats into action. Maybe they’ll worry about the American people for once rather than giving away your taxpayer dollars ($130,000,000,000.00 worth) to corrupt officials in Ukraine to get us into yet another never ending war."
As OK! previously reported, the reality star, 76, blasted Biden, 80, for visiting Ukraine instead of Ohio during this time period.
"This hasn't been done in two years ... nobody has seen anything like it. Even now, you have a president going to Ukraine and you have people in Ohio who are in desperate need of help," the 76-year-old pointed out, referring to the recent train derailment in Ohio. "I was very proud to say I announced I was going to Ohio ... FEMA said, I am not going to give him anything. The Biden administration said we are not going to give him anything, and then I announced I am going. Please sit down, we'll be here for a while. What do we have to do?"
