Donald Trump Jr.'s Rumored Flame Bettina Anderson Sat Row Behind Him at RNC Weeks Before They Were Rumored to Be Kissing on Brunch Date
Though reports over Bettina Anderson kissing Donald Trump Jr. — who's engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle — didn't surface until mid-September, the socialite was sitting just one row behind the former first son at the Republican National Convention in July.
In photos from the July 8 event, Anderson can be seen wearing a strapless red dress while standing next to Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa. According to an insider, the two women are good friends.
Anderson also appears in the background of the businessman's RNC selfie with Hulk Hogan.
As OK! reported, Donald Jr. was photographed having brunch with Anderson at The Honor Bar in Palm Beach, Fla., in August, though the outing wasn't reported until this month.
"She seemed totally smitten with Don — and he with her," one eyewitness disclosed to a news outlet. "They looked totally relaxed, she wearing a white shirt tied off to show her midriff and wide leg pants, he in shorts and a t-shirt."
"They were definitely on a date," the insider insisted. "They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other."
While the source said their rumored romance is an "open secret" in the Sunshine State, another source claimed the father-of-five, 46, and his fiancée, 55, are in a good place.
An additional insider claimed Guilfoyle may just be turning a blind eye to the situation.
"Kimberly either didn't know about Bettina — or didn't want to know," the source told a news outlet. "Did she hear whispers that Don Jr. was fooling around with someone else? Probably."
"Don Jr. is not one to account for what he does — not to Kimberly or anyone — except maybe his father," they continued.
- Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Probably' Knows About Fiancé Donald Trump Jr. 'Fooling Around' With Bettina Anderson But 'Looked the Other Way': Source
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Shows Off Her Backside in Sultry Photo as Donald Trump Jr. Split Rumors Swirl: Photo
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Reposts Fiancé Donald Trump Jr.'s Messages About Second Assassination Attempt Against His Dad Despite Split Rumors
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"She's no fool but it's easy to deceive yourself when you're so committed to someone and believe he's committed to you. He's pretty bold, and as smart as she is, Kimberly looked the other way," the source spilled. "What happens now is anyone's guess. Will she stick? Will he dump her?"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Though the state of Donald Jr. and the mom-of-one's relationship is unclear, he has to think about how a potential split could affect his dad Donald Trump's election run.
"She has been so entrenched in the campaign it would look bad to humiliate her," the source shared. "But you could see the writing on the wall at the convention. Sure, she was given a platform but the vibrations in the former president's box were not good ones between her and Don. She seemed odd woman out."
Kimberly and Donald Jr.'s engagement was confirmed in 2022.
Page Six reported on Bettina being friends with Don Jr.'s ex.