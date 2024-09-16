or
Kimberly Guilfoyle Reposts Fiancé Donald Trump Jr.'s Messages About Second Assassination Attempt Against His Dad Despite Split Rumors

Kimberly Guilfoyle continues to stay loyal to the Trumps.

Sept. 16 2024, Published 5:34 p.m. ET

Kimberly Guilfoyle is continuing to support the Trump family despite swirling rumors that she and fiancé Donald Trump Jr. may have split.

Hours after Ryan Wesley Routh was arrested for his plan to try and assassinate Donald Trump, 78, the former TV star encouraged her followers to "pray" for the ex-POTUS.

Kimberly Guilfoyle reposted a few of Donald Trump Jr.'s tweets despite breakup rumors.

"Pray for this man. Pray for the country," the former prosecutor, 55, wrote alongside a photo that showed several hands on Donald's back.

She followed up by reposting Don Jr.'s tweet, which read, "Hours after a leftwing Ukraine obsessed nut job attempts to assassinate my father, @BillKristol accuses @JDVance of inciting violence. Does it not get any more vile than this?"

Guilfoyle asked people to 'pray' for Donald Trump after a man was arrested for trying to assassinate him in Florida.

The former first spouse of San Francisco replied, "Unbelievable @donaldtrumpjr."

She posted another one of his tweets as well. "You know what’s getting really old? Having to have conversations with my 5 young children about radical leftist trying to kill their grandfather," Donald Jr. stated. "No person should ever have to do this in America or anywhere else and yet I had to have that conversation five times again yesterday."

She replied to this one by commenting, "Enough! no more! @donaldtrumpjr."

Earlier this month, writer Rick Wilson claimed Donald Trump Jr. had 'moved on' from Kimberly Guilfoyle.

As OK! reported, rumors about a potential split between the mom-of-one and the former first son, 46, popped up earlier this month, as writer Rick Wilson tweeted on September 8 that Don Jr. had "moved on" from Guilfoyle.

The gossip exploded over the weekend, as the "Triggered" podcast host was seen dining out in Palm Beach, Fla., with socialite Bettina Anderson.

"She seemed totally smitten with Don – and he with her," one eyewitness told a news outlet of the two eating brunch together. "They looked totally relaxed, she wearing a white shirt tied off to show her midriff and wide leg pants, he in shorts and a T-shirt."

"They were definitely on a date," the insider insisted, claiming things got physical between the pair.

The former prosecutor and Don Jr. began dating in 2018.

"They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other," they revealed. "I guess they're not trying to hide it. They've been seen together all over Palm Beach."

Romance rumors have also plagued the ex-president over the past several days, as some accused him of having an affair with Laura Loomer.

However, the far-right politician, 31, denied the accusations on the Sunday, September 15, episode of her "Loomer Unleashed" podcast.

"Such a salacious lie, so malicious, so disrespectful to Donald Trump and Melania Trump! They’ve taken it so far!" the conspiracy theorist exclaimed.

