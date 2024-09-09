Donald Trump Jr. and Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle Spark Breakup Speculation as Writer Claims Former First Son Has 'Moved on' From TV Star

As OK! reported, Gavin Newsom's ex-wife was recently mocked while giving a speech at the Florida Republican Party’s annual dinner on Saturday, September 7.

"I’m here to tell you don’t lose hope. On a personal note, I can tell you that I am as hopeful as ever. Because Americans from all walks of life have had enough of the Democrats’ decline," she told the crowd. "And we are ready, we are willing, and we are able to spark a new era of American exceptionalism."

Though she took a pause from her address to hear their reaction, she was met with silence, prompting her to say, "You can clap for that."