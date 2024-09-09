Donald Trump Jr. and Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle Spark Breakup Speculation as Writer Claims Former First Son Has 'Moved on' From TV Star
Are Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle still together?
On Sunday, September 8, writer Rick Wilson shared a viral video clip of Guilfoyle's awkward speech at a Florida rally and shockingly tweeted, "She's looking rough since Don Jr. moved on."
In response to his claim, one social media user tweeted, "Don Jr #Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle are done!" and reposted a TikTok in which a political podcast host also claimed the longtime lovers — who started dating in 2018 — were over.
Others were unsure if the allegation was true, though the duo has not been by each other's side lately at various outings.
They also haven't appeared in the same social media upload since Guilfoyle, 55, shared a photo of them on August 10. However, the two still follow each other on Instagram, and the former TV star has tagged her beau, 46, in her recent cooking videos.
The pair faced breakup rumors in July, but in that instance, their friend Rob Thompson debunked the gossip and insisted the couple was "very happy" together.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- 'This Is So Embarrassing': Kimberly Guilfoyle Mocked for Having to 'Beg' People to Clap After 'Awful' Speech in Florida
- Donald Trump Jr. and Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle Accused of 'Hating America' as They Support 'Offensive' Symbol of Upside-Down Flag: Watch
- Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 17, Thanks Her 'Grandpa' for His 'Tremendous Support' as She Verbally Commits to University of Miami for Golf
As OK! reported, Gavin Newsom's ex-wife was recently mocked while giving a speech at the Florida Republican Party’s annual dinner on Saturday, September 7.
"I’m here to tell you don’t lose hope. On a personal note, I can tell you that I am as hopeful as ever. Because Americans from all walks of life have had enough of the Democrats’ decline," she told the crowd. "And we are ready, we are willing, and we are able to spark a new era of American exceptionalism."
Though she took a pause from her address to hear their reaction, she was met with silence, prompting her to say, "You can clap for that."
Guilfoyle has been a huge supporter of Trump Jr. and his father over the years.
This past December, she declared Donald Trump, 77, would win the 2024 election with the help of his infamous allies.
"None of those people, those fake Republicans, RINOs, I’ll throw the RNC in there with that, all these people have to go. They’re not gonna be part of our team. They suck!" she declared at a campaign event. "We’re not gonna reward them. They’re traitorous, they’re disloyal and they’re unqualified! So that’s it, I’ve had enough with all those people."
Added the former TV personality, "Let’s get [Steve] Bannon back in, and Kash Patel, and Mike Davis, and Ric Grenell and Alina Habba and let’s kick some a--!"