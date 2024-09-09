or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Donald Trump Jr.
OK LogoCOUPLES

Donald Trump Jr. and Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle Spark Breakup Speculation as Writer Claims Former First Son Has 'Moved on' From TV Star

Photo of Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: @kimberlyguilfoyle/instagram

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle's engagement was confirmed in 2022.

By:

Sept. 9 2024, Published 3:01 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Are Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle still together?

On Sunday, September 8, writer Rick Wilson shared a viral video clip of Guilfoyle's awkward speech at a Florida rally and shockingly tweeted, "She's looking rough since Don Jr. moved on."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump jr kimberly guilfoyle breakup speculation writer claims moved on
Source: mega

Writer Rick Wilson claimed Donald Trump Jr. has 'moved on' from Kimberly Guilfoyle.

In response to his claim, one social media user tweeted, "Don Jr #Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle are done!" and reposted a TikTok in which a political podcast host also claimed the longtime lovers — who started dating in 2018 — were over.

Others were unsure if the allegation was true, though the duo has not been by each other's side lately at various outings.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

They also haven't appeared in the same social media upload since Guilfoyle, 55, shared a photo of them on August 10. However, the two still follow each other on Instagram, and the former TV star has tagged her beau, 46, in her recent cooking videos.

The pair faced breakup rumors in July, but in that instance, their friend Rob Thompson debunked the gossip and insisted the couple was "very happy" together.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump jr kimberly guilfoyle breakup speculation writer claims moved on
Source: @kimberlyguilfoyle/instagram

The duo started dating in 2018, with an engagement being confirmed in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

MORE ON:
Donald Trump Jr.
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, Gavin Newsom's ex-wife was recently mocked while giving a speech at the Florida Republican Party’s annual dinner on Saturday, September 7.

"I’m here to tell you don’t lose hope. On a personal note, I can tell you that I am as hopeful as ever. Because Americans from all walks of life have had enough of the Democrats’ decline," she told the crowd. "And we are ready, we are willing, and we are able to spark a new era of American exceptionalism."

Though she took a pause from her address to hear their reaction, she was met with silence, prompting her to say, "You can clap for that."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump jr kimberly guilfoyle breakup speculation writer claims moved on
Source: mega

Trump Jr. wasn't on hand when the former TV star was mocked for encouraging people to applaud her speech on September 7.

Article continues below advertisement

Guilfoyle has been a huge supporter of Trump Jr. and his father over the years.

This past December, she declared Donald Trump, 77, would win the 2024 election with the help of his infamous allies.

Article continues below advertisement
kimberly guilfoyle squashes breakup rumors
Source: mega

Guilfoyle was previously married to Gavin Newsom, while the former first son was married to Vanessa Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

"None of those people, those fake Republicans, RINOs, I’ll throw the RNC in there with that, all these people have to go. They’re not gonna be part of our team. They suck!" she declared at a campaign event. "We’re not gonna reward them. They’re traitorous, they’re disloyal and they’re unqualified! So that’s it, I’ve had enough with all those people."

Added the former TV personality, "Let’s get [Steve] Bannon back in, and Kash Patel, and Mike Davis, and Ric Grenell and Alina Habba and let’s kick some a--!"

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.