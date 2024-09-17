Kimberly Guilfoyle Shows Off Her Backside in Sultry Photo as Donald Trump Jr. Split Rumors Swirl: Photo
Is Kimberly Guilfoyle trying to make Donald Trump Jr. jealous?
The brunette beauty, 55, made heads turn when she posted a photo of her backside via her Instagram Story on Monday, September 16, as rumors swirl that her relationship with Trump Jr., 46, might be over.
In the picture, Guilfoyle, who wore a purple gown, flaunted her back.
As OK! previously reported, there might be trouble in paradise for the pair, who got engaged in 2020.
Earlier this month, writer Rick Wilson tweeted on September 8 that Don Jr. had "moved on" from Guilfoyle.
Things became worse when the "Triggered" podcast host was seen dining out in Palm Beach, Fla., with socialite Bettina Anderson.
"She seemed totally smitten with Don – and he with her," one eyewitness said of Trump Jr. and Anderson's outing. "They looked totally relaxed, she wearing a white shirt tied off to show her midriff and wide leg pants, he in shorts and a T-shirt."
"They were definitely on a date," the insider claimed, adding that they were all over each other.
"They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other," they alleged. "I guess they're not trying to hide it. They've been seen together all over Palm Beach."
But Guilfoyle seems to still be supporting Trump Jr. and his family.
Hours after Ryan Wesley Routh was arrested for his plan to try and assassinate Donald Trump, 78, the former Fox News host encouraged her followers to "pray" for the ex-POTUS.
"Pray for this man. Pray for the country," she wrote alongside a photo of people's hands on the back of Donald.
She also reposted Don Jr.'s tweet which read, "Hours after a leftwing Ukraine obsessed nut job attempts to assassinate my father, @BillKristol accuses @JDVance of inciting violence. Does it not get any more vile than this?"
The next day, she continued to repost Donald's social media messages.
"NO TAX ON TIPS, NO TAX ON OVERTIME PAY, NO TAX ON SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS FOR SENIORS. KAMALA WILL GIVE NONE OF THIS, STUDENT LOAN DEBT DEAL IS DEAD, AND WANTS TO RAISE YOU TAXES BY A RECORD NUMBER. VOTE TRUMP AND MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! DJT," he wrote on Truth Social.