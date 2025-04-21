Dr. Oz's Daughter Says Philomena, 11, 'Bounced Right Back' After Fainting at White House Swearing-In Ceremony
Dr. Mehmet Oz’s 11-year-old granddaughter, Philomena Bijou, gave everyone a scare when she fainted during his swearing-in ceremony at the White House on Friday, April 18 — but thankfully, she’s doing much better now.
On Sunday, April 20, the TV host, 39, who shares four children — Giovanna Ines, Domenica Celine, Philomena and Jova — with husband John Jovanovic, took to Instagram to share an update on her child’s well-being.
“Thank you to everyone checking in on Philo after her big day in the Oval Office 🙏❤️ We are so grateful it was nothing serious, and she bounced right back — with a trip for some delicious Navy Mess soft serve for good measure!! 🍦,” Daphne wrote.
“Thank you to the incredible White House team and medical staff who were so kind to her. Most of all, thank you to President [Donald] Trump, who went out of his way to make both our children feel comfortable in a stressful situation. He was exceedingly warm, caring and generous as he spent personal time with each of them at the Resolute Desk and gifted them treasures to take home. A more than memorable day at the White House for all of us!!” she added.
Daphne also gave her dad a sweet shout-out as he stepped into his new role as Donald’s administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
“I am so proud our family could be with my father @DrOz as he was sworn in as CMS Administrator with the task of helping all Americans access the health we deserve. I am always in awe of the myriad ways he has found to truly help and save lives, first as a cardio thoracic surgeon, then on his tv show which for many became an invaluable resource in helping us become experts in our own bodies and a part of the conversation,” the author penned.
She ended with a hopeful note, writing, “This next chapter is a huge undertaking to help every American regain their hope for health — the best data, the best care, the best outcomes —, and I am rooting for all of us. Love you, Dad! ❤️.”
The famous doctor, whose granddaughter passed out while the president was speaking during the event, also reassured everyone that Philomena is doing just fine.
“Thank you to everyone who has checked in on our granddaughter Philomena after her eventful afternoon in the Oval Office. I am grateful to report she recovered quickly and was treated to delicious Navy Mess soft serve,” he captioned his social media post.
As previously reported by OK!, the moment was caught on-camera, with Daphne shouting, “Phil fainted, Phil fainted, Dad, go,” prompting Dr. Oz to quickly rush to his granddaughter’s side.
White House officials wasted no time clearing the room, telling the press, “Press out! Everybody get out, right now!”
Donald paused mid-speech and walked over to Philomena and her family, saying, “Oh, she’s out... hi sweetheart.”