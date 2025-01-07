Justin Trudeau Slams Donald Trump's Offer for Canada to Become the 51st State: 'There Isn't a Snowball's Chance in H---'
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shot down President-elect Donald Trump's repeated suggestions that Canada should merge with the United States to avoid pricey tariffs.
"There isn’t a snowball’s chance in h--- that Canada would become part of the United States," Trudeau said via X on Tuesday, January 7. "Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner."
As OK! previously reported, Trudeau confirmed his decision to resign as prime minister "after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide, competitive process" on Monday, January 6.
"This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I am having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election," he said at the time.
Shortly after his announcement, Trump took to his Truth Social platform and declared that "many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State."
"If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them," he penned. "Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!"
- Wayne Gretzky's Wife Sparks Rumors About the NHL Legend Replacing Justin Trudeau as Canada's Prime Minister in Cryptic Post
- 'Go to H---!': Donald Trump Unleashes Against People Who Had Their Death Sentences Commuted by President Joe Biden in Bizarre Rant
- 10 Highlights From Donald Trump's 3-Hour Interview With Joe Rogan: His Biggest Mistake as President, Aliens, Kamala Harris' IQ and More
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The president-elect, 78, made similar comments in November and December when he referred to the country as the "great state of Canada." He also previously called Trudeau the "governor" of Canada in another social media update.
"No one can answer why we subsidize Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year? Makes no sense!" Trump said in a third post. "Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State. They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st State!!!"
Although some Internet users and news publications have suggested the president-elect's comments were jokes, during a press conference that took place at his Mar-a-Lago home on Tuesday, January 7, Trump yet again repeated his desires for Canada to be annexed.
"You get rid of that artificially drawn line, and you take a look at what that looks like, and it would also be much better for national security," Trump told reporters. "Canada and the United States, that would really be something."