Justin Trudeau Slams Donald Trump's Offer for Canada to Become the 51st State: 'There Isn't a Snowball's Chance in H---'

Split photo of Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau
Source: MEGA

Justin Trudeau announced his intent to resign as prime minister of Canada in January.

By:

Jan. 7 2025, Published 6:19 p.m. ET

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shot down President-elect Donald Trump's repeated suggestions that Canada should merge with the United States to avoid pricey tariffs.

"There isn’t a snowball’s chance in h--- that Canada would become part of the United States," Trudeau said via X on Tuesday, January 7. "Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner."

Source: @JustinTrudeau/X
As OK! previously reported, Trudeau confirmed his decision to resign as prime minister "after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide, competitive process" on Monday, January 6.

"This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I am having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election," he said at the time.

justin trudeau slams donald trump suggestion canada st state
Source: MEGA

Justin Trudeau has served as Canada's prime minister since 2015.

Shortly after his announcement, Trump took to his Truth Social platform and declared that "many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State."

"If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them," he penned. "Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!"

donald trump new size
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump referred to Justin Trudeau as the 'governor' of Canada on Truth Social.

The president-elect, 78, made similar comments in November and December when he referred to the country as the "great state of Canada." He also previously called Trudeau the "governor" of Canada in another social media update.

"No one can answer why we subsidize Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year? Makes no sense!" Trump said in a third post. "Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State. They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st State!!!"

justin trudeau slams donald trump suggestion canada st state
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire for Canada to merge with the U.S.

Although some Internet users and news publications have suggested the president-elect's comments were jokes, during a press conference that took place at his Mar-a-Lago home on Tuesday, January 7, Trump yet again repeated his desires for Canada to be annexed.

"You get rid of that artificially drawn line, and you take a look at what that looks like, and it would also be much better for national security," Trump told reporters. "Canada and the United States, that would really be something."

