After Donald Trump failed to ever show up in the presidential box at the Kennedy Center Honors, insiders tell OK! that under President Joe Biden things will be a lot different.

Not only will Biden be expected at each ceremony, long-time celebrity critics of the previous administration could receive the prestigious honor — including Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell.

“Rosie’s name is all the buzz around the Kennedy Center Honors under a Biden administration. Culture and the arts are going to flourish again in Washington,” a source tells OK!. “While the President doesn’t actually choose who receives the honor, expect medals to go to some of Trump’s most vocal critics, including Rosie.”

“Not only has Rosie been a constant target of President Trump, she also has done incredible work for years with her foundation for the arts for kids,” the source added. “Payback is a b**ch! Rosie deserves this honor, regardless of Trump.”

This won’t be the first time politics have influenced the awards. Comedian Mel Brooks said he refused the honor when George W. Bush was President, instead accepting it under the first year of President Obama. In 2017, Norman Lear accepted the honors, but boycotted the ceremony at the Trump White House.

Cher also said she would have skipped the ceremony if Trump attended. “Oh, God, I couldn’t,” she said. “Someone would have to give me the little honor in the bathroom.”

The Kennedy Center Honors is an annual award given to those in the performing arts for their lifetime of contributions to American culture.

O’Donnell has been one of the most outspoken celebrity critics of Trump. Their feud started when O’Donnell was cohost of The View in 2016 — during a conversation on the show about Trump not firing Miss USA Tara Conner after revelations of drug use, O’Donnell criticized his decision.

She went on to say that she doesn’t “enjoy” Trump and claimed that Trump is “not a self-made man” but a “snake-oil salesman on Little House On The Prairie,” and she proceeded to slam his multiple marriages: “[He] left the first wife — had an affair. [He] had kids both times, but he’s the moral compass for 20-year-olds in America. Donald, sit and spin, my friend.”

Trump fired back at the comedian, telling PEOPLE that she was “a real loser” and “a woman out of control.”

“You can’t make false statements. Rosie will rue the words she said,” he said, referencing her claims that he went bankrupt. “I’ll most likely sue her for making those false statements — and it’ll be fun. Rosie’s a loser…. I look forward to taking lots of money from my nice fat little Rosie.”

I feel sorry for Rosie 's new partner in love whose parents are devastated at the thought of their daughter being with @Rosie–a true loser. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2011

“I feel sorry for Rosie’s new partner in love whose parents are devastated at the thought of their daughter being with @Rosie — a true loser,” Trump tweeted after O’Donnell announced she was engaged to Michelle Rounds in 2011. The two continued to spar over the years — especially after Trump was elected President in 2016.

“I am not scared – I am sad – for all of us – for humanity – @TBoneisT360,” she wrote in response to a Twitter user who tweeted the day after Trump was elected, “as upset as many of us are, imagine how scared to death @Rosie must be this morning…. #ElectionHangover.”