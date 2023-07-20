'He Needs to Endorse Me — Today!': Donald Trump and Kevin McCarthy Cut a Deal About His Indictments After Former Prez Threatens Him
Donald Trump is fuming after Speaker Kevin McCarthy claimed the former president might not be the best candidate prior to the 2024 election.
"He needs to endorse me — today!" the businessman, 77, apparently said on his way to a campaign event in New Hampshire last month, according to a source familiar with the situation.
However, McCarthy didn't feel right doing that, as he wants to stay neutral during the primary. McCarthy then cut a deal with Trump: the House would vote to expunge the two impeachments against the reality star, a source claimed, per Politico.
McCarthy told aides the vote would occur sometime before August recess, but the date has been pushed back to the end of September.
"That vow — made reflexively to save his own skin — may have bought McCarthy some time, staving off a public war with the man who almost single-handedly rehabilitated his entire career and ensured he won the gavel in January. But it has also put McCarthy in a bind — and Trump world plans to hold him to his promise," the outlet reported.
That hasn't stopped Trump from bringing it up during every single call.
- Donald Trump Frustrated With Former Ally Sarah Huckabee Sanders as She Refuses to Endorse Him for President
- Mike Pence Claims Donald Trump Took Bad Advice From a 'Group of Crank Lawyers' Prior to January 6th Capitol Riots
- The View's Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin Make $100 Bet on Whether Donald Trump Will be Convicted and Sentenced Before Election
The deal has left some senior Republicans divided, as they believe the expungement vote could "embarrass" Trump even more — especially if it blows up in his face.
“I’m for Trump,” one senior GOP member told the outlet. “The problem is: If you have an expungement, and it goes to the floor and fails — which it probably will — then the media will treat it like it’s a third impeachment, and it will show disunity among Republican ranks.”
“It’s a huge strategic risk,” the GOP source added.
As OK! previously reported, Trump was enraged when he learned McCarthy stabbed him in the back in the first place.
“Can he win that election? Yeah, he can win that election,” McCarthy said, referring to a Joe Biden vs. Trump situation. “The question is: ‘Is he the strongest to win the election?’ I don’t know that answer.”
McCarthy then tried to make up for his mistake and called Trump to apologize, the New York Times reported.
“Trump is stronger today than he was in 2016,” McCarthy told Breitbart reporter Matt Boyle.