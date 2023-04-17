Bill Maher Warns Indictment Of Donald Trump Could Backfire: 'I've Seen This Movie Before'

As OK! previously reported, Trump was arrested and arraigned after he allegedly paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about their alleged affair.

Meanwhile, Maher hopes the Democrats focus on other things Trump has done wrong.

“Trump commits real crimes, he commits them on TV,” Maher said. “He obstructed justice, he pressured state election officials to fix an election — on tape.”

“He asks other countries to interfere in our elections, publicly,” Maher added. “He sides with our enemies. He refuses to concede elections and thereby incites insurrection. But now, when the real indictments come down for the really serious offenses, we’ll have shot our wad on Stormy Daniels. We’ll be so used to seeing Trump hauled into court, it’ll be no big whoop. Just like how we got used to watching him get impeached.”