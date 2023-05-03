OK Magazine
Tucker Carlson Hatched 'Grand Plan' to 'Broker' House Speaker Position by Having Kevin McCarthy 'Beg And Grovel' On Air

By:

May 3 2023, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

A former Fox producer revealed Tucker Carlson once reportedly planned to attempt to sway the vote for Speaker of the House by having Kevin McCarthy "grovel" for the position on air.

Abby Grossberg, who had previously worked on Tucker Carlson Tonight, shared that the show's then-executive producer, Justin Wells, clued her in on the controversial political commentator's scheme.

“They believed that he could broker who was House Speaker,” Grossberg told CNN’s Anderson Cooper in an interview that aired on Tuesday, May 2, adding that he'd wanted to do it "live on air" but McCarthy eventually "said no."

"His plan was to have Kevin McCarthy come on the show," she explained. "Tucker, a few days earlier, had sorta set some terms for McCarthy."

"[Wells] said: 'Here's the plan. Tucker is going to first have Kevin on, hear him beg and grovel," she continued, going on to say that they also planned to bring on GOP House Rep. Matt Gaetz so he could also "set his terms."

"And then Tucker will set his terms that McCarthy has to agree to, and we're going to make this whole thing happen on air and save the Republican party,'" Grossberg said.

"I don't think journalists should have that kind of power to threaten and bully people, and Tucker did and reveled in it," she noted during the sit-down. "They believed that he could broker who was Speaker, House speaker. He wanted to do that live on air, but Kevin McCarthy said no."

Although McCarthy declined to make the bombshell appearance on Carlson's show, he later won the House Speaker position after 14 rounds of voting.

This is far from the first time Grossberg has spoken out against the both Carlson and his former network.

As OK! previously reported, she shared private audio files she'd recorded on her phone with Dominion Voting Systems Inc., allegedly helping "spur on" Fox to cut a $787.5 million settlement after the voting company slammed the news network with a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit over election fraud claims.

Following Grossberg's various allegations, a representative for Fox released a statement denying there was any truth to them.

"FOX News engaged an independent outside counsel to immediately investigate the concerns raised by Ms. Grossberg, which were made following a critical performance review," the spokesperson said in a statement at the time. "We will continue to vigorously defend Fox against her unmeritorious legal claims which are riddled with false allegations against the network and our employees."

