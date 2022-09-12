Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Labeled 'Neighbors From Hell' Who Believe 'They’re Above The Law'

The pair have already been black-listed from the exclusive Indian Creek Country Club. “It’s invitation only, and you must be approved,” said the source. “If even one member votes against you, you can’t get in. There’s no way they’ll be accepted.”

Though there are many A-listers in the area, their inner circle is getting smaller and smaller, as Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, who also own a home in Indian Creek, are distancing themselves from Kushner and Trump. “Tom and Gisele aren’t stupid. They realized it was damaging to be aligned with Ivanka and Jared," the insider said.

Despite the backlash, the two are sticking around. “Jared’s been building his new financial company, Affinity Partners. It’s an investment firm based in Miami, so that will be their permanent home base. She’s a savvy woman who has dealt with the sharks of society circles her entire life. She will lie low for a while and work on finding a way to come back out on top," the source added.