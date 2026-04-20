Donald Trump's Onstage Kiss With Erika Kirk Sparks Backlash: 'Creepy Uncle Vibes' 

Article continues below advertisement

A viral kiss between President Donald Trump and Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk had observers squirming during a Turning Point USA "Build the Red Wall" rally at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Ariz., on Friday, April 17. After being introduced by the widow of slain MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk, Donald greeted her with a kiss on each cheek, a gesture captured in a tight zoom and quickly went viral. Many critics described the moment as having "creepy uncle" vibes or being "tacky,” also focusing on the 79-year-old adjudicated rapist’s hand placement and facial expressions during the exchange.

Article continues below advertisement

Wrestlemania-style pyro blasts as Trump comes out at Turning Point and hugs Erika Kirk pic.twitter.com/pTXDBD51QM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 17, 2026 Source: @atrupar/X

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The kiss sparked backlash.

Another observer wrote, "I think I'm going to be sick." Before he walked on stage, Erika introduced the president with gushing praise and bizarre, fist-pumping music. "No matter what they throw at him, he perseveres in the face of adversity because the mission is too important," she told the crowd. Supporters dismissed the backlash as "manufactured outrage," viewing the gesture as a harmless or fatherly show of affection and support for the widow, for whom he has publicly supported in various ways.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Erika Kirk's husband died in 2025.

Some media outlets noted that this interaction follows previous public displays of support from Donald toward Erika, including a similar embrace and double-cheek kiss during her husband's memorial service in September 2025.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Erika Kirk also got backlash for embracing J.D. Vance at a prior event.

Erika and the VP’s previous interaction, in which they intimately embraced on stage, served as a point of comparison for her interaction with the POTUS, with one critic noting, “What, no head holding this time?” and sharing a photo of the two from their viral encounter. The event's intended midterm messaging was largely overshadowed by the viral optics of the kiss.

Source: MEGA Erika Kirk's event was overshadowed by the kiss.