or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump's Onstage Kiss With Erika Kirk Sparks Backlash: 'Creepy Uncle Vibes' 

pic of Donald Trump & Erika Kirk.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's awkward Erika Kirk kiss at a Turning Point USA rally sparked social media revulsion.

April 20 2026, Published 12:57 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

A viral kiss between President Donald Trump and Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk had observers squirming during a Turning Point USA "Build the Red Wall" rally at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Ariz., on Friday, April 17.

After being introduced by the widow of slain MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk, Donald greeted her with a kiss on each cheek, a gesture captured in a tight zoom and quickly went viral.

Many critics described the moment as having "creepy uncle" vibes or being "tacky,” also focusing on the 79-year-old adjudicated rapist’s hand placement and facial expressions during the exchange.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @atrupar/X
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

image of The kiss sparked backlash.
Source: MEGA

The kiss sparked backlash.

Another observer wrote, "I think I'm going to be sick."

Before he walked on stage, Erika introduced the president with gushing praise and bizarre, fist-pumping music.

"No matter what they throw at him, he perseveres in the face of adversity because the mission is too important," she told the crowd.

Supporters dismissed the backlash as "manufactured outrage," viewing the gesture as a harmless or fatherly show of affection and support for the widow, for whom he has publicly supported in various ways.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Erika Kirk's husband died in 2025.
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk's husband died in 2025.

Some media outlets noted that this interaction follows previous public displays of support from Donald toward Erika, including a similar embrace and double-cheek kiss during her husband's memorial service in September 2025.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Erika Kirk also got backlash for embracing J.D. Vance at a prior event.
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk also got backlash for embracing J.D. Vance at a prior event.

Erika and the VP’s previous interaction, in which they intimately embraced on stage, served as a point of comparison for her interaction with the POTUS, with one critic noting, “What, no head holding this time?” and sharing a photo of the two from their viral encounter.

The event's intended midterm messaging was largely overshadowed by the viral optics of the kiss.

image of Erika Kirk's event was overshadowed by the kiss.
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk's event was overshadowed by the kiss.

In addition to the "creepy" vibes, one analyst on X had a different take.

“While the mainstream media might try to spin this as a grieving widow’s nerves, the body language in this clip from the recent TPUSA event tells a completely different story. It wasn’t a handoff; it was a sprint for the exit," wrote X account Project Constitution in a deep, body language analysis.

"Watch the rigid half-hug Erika offers as President Trump approaches. The discomfort is palpable. As he goes for a peck on the cheek, her face adopts a look of pure, white-knuckle awkwardness,” they noted.

Erika had just skipped an event featuring Vice President J.D. Vance in Georgia due to "serious threats."

Despite her claims of threats, which were pounced upon by MAGA influencer and rival Candace Owens as a dubious excuse, the United States Secret Service reported the following day that there were no known or credible threats tied to the rally, directly contradicting Erika’s claims.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.