Donald Trump's Onstage Kiss With Erika Kirk Sparks Backlash: 'Creepy Uncle Vibes'
April 20 2026, Published 12:57 p.m. ET
A viral kiss between President Donald Trump and Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk had observers squirming during a Turning Point USA "Build the Red Wall" rally at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Ariz., on Friday, April 17.
After being introduced by the widow of slain MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk, Donald greeted her with a kiss on each cheek, a gesture captured in a tight zoom and quickly went viral.
Many critics described the moment as having "creepy uncle" vibes or being "tacky,” also focusing on the 79-year-old adjudicated rapist’s hand placement and facial expressions during the exchange.
Another observer wrote, "I think I'm going to be sick."
Before he walked on stage, Erika introduced the president with gushing praise and bizarre, fist-pumping music.
"No matter what they throw at him, he perseveres in the face of adversity because the mission is too important," she told the crowd.
Supporters dismissed the backlash as "manufactured outrage," viewing the gesture as a harmless or fatherly show of affection and support for the widow, for whom he has publicly supported in various ways.
Some media outlets noted that this interaction follows previous public displays of support from Donald toward Erika, including a similar embrace and double-cheek kiss during her husband's memorial service in September 2025.
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- Donald Trump Makes Weird Face as He Affectionately Hugs Erika Kirk During Her Husband Charlie's Memorial Service: Watch
- Erika Kirk Breaks Down in Tears as Donald Trump Gushes Over Charlie's 'Wonderful Wife' at State of the Union
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Erika and the VP’s previous interaction, in which they intimately embraced on stage, served as a point of comparison for her interaction with the POTUS, with one critic noting, “What, no head holding this time?” and sharing a photo of the two from their viral encounter.
The event's intended midterm messaging was largely overshadowed by the viral optics of the kiss.
In addition to the "creepy" vibes, one analyst on X had a different take.
“While the mainstream media might try to spin this as a grieving widow’s nerves, the body language in this clip from the recent TPUSA event tells a completely different story. It wasn’t a handoff; it was a sprint for the exit," wrote X account Project Constitution in a deep, body language analysis.
"Watch the rigid half-hug Erika offers as President Trump approaches. The discomfort is palpable. As he goes for a peck on the cheek, her face adopts a look of pure, white-knuckle awkwardness,” they noted.
Erika had just skipped an event featuring Vice President J.D. Vance in Georgia due to "serious threats."
Despite her claims of threats, which were pounced upon by MAGA influencer and rival Candace Owens as a dubious excuse, the United States Secret Service reported the following day that there were no known or credible threats tied to the rally, directly contradicting Erika’s claims.