Inside Erika Kirk and J.D. Vance's Friendship After Charlie's Widow Endorses VP for President in 2028
Jan. 4 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
Charlie Kirk and J.D. Vance Were Longtime Friends
Erika Kirk and J.D. Vance's friendship stems from the vice president's close ties to her husband, Charlie Kirk.
In a lengthy statement after Charlie was killed on September 10, J.D. revealed he formed a close bond with Charlie when he appeared on Tucker Carlson's Fox show in 2017.
"Afterwards a name I barely knew sent me a DM on twitter and told me I did a great job. It was Charlie Kirk, and that moment of kindness began a friendship that lasted until today," he wrote on X.
Their friendship deepened as Charlie supported J.D.'s decision to run for the Senate as a Republican candidate.
"We talked through everything, from the strategy to the fundraising to the grassroots of the movement he knew so well," J.D. said.
When the Turning Point USA co-founder was killed, the VP canceled a New York City trip and offered his plane to fly Charlie's casket from Utah to his home state of Arizona.
J.D. was also quick to defend Charlie when Jimmy Kimmel made comments about the slain activist during the September 15 episode of his show. He said he would love the host to apologize to Erika and "to all the people he slandered."
"He didn't tell a joke. He was actually accusing right-wing America, conservative America, of killing Charlie Kirk," J.D. said in an interview. "We now know that is false. Charlie Kirk was murdered by a left-wing assassin who was radicalized by some of the rhetoric that we see coming from the far-Left."
He added, "If we're going to stop this crazy strain of left-wing violence, we have to be honest about what it is, and the honest truth is that Charlie Kirk was not killed by a MAGA American. He was not killed by a Republican. He was killed by a left-wing radical. Let's be honest about that fact, so that we can stop it from happening."
Erika Kirk and J.D. Vance's Hug at Turning Point USA Event Went Viral
Erika and J.D. raised eyebrows when they hugged onstage at a Turning Point USA event on October 29. Viewers accused the pair of being "touchy," as he put his hands around her waist while she cupped the back of his head.
At the time, the mom-of-two also declared she sees similarities between her late husband and J.D.
"When our team asked my dear friend, Vice President J.D. Vance, to speak today, I really prayed on it because, obviously, it's a very emotional, emotional day," she said. "But I could just hear Charlie in my heart. I could just hear him say, ‘Go reclaim that territory, babe.' The battle's already won. God's love conquers. And that's why I'm here today. No one will ever replace my husband — but I do see some similarities in J.D."
Following the backlash, Erika defended the viral intimate moment and insisted her love language is "touch."
"So I will give you a play-by-play: They just played the emotional video. I'm walking over, [J.D.] is walking over. I'm starting to cry. He says, 'I'm so proud of you.' And I say, 'God bless you,' and I touch the back of his head. Anyone whom I have hugged, that I have touched the back of your head when I hug you, I always say, 'God bless you,'" she detailed at a Megyn Kelly Live event on November 22.
"They were acting like you touched the back of his a--!" Megyn Kelly quipped, to which she responded, "I feel like I wouldn't get as much hate if I did that!"
Erika Kirk Confirmed Turning Point USA's Support for J.D. Vance's 2028 Presidential Bid
During the November 22 live show, Erika announced Turning Point USA's support for J.D.'s potential 2028 presidential bid is "in the works."
"That was the thing that my husband was very direct about," she told Megyn. "Interestingly enough, one of the last few conversations we had was how intentional he was about supporting J.D. for 28."
Erika Kirk Endorses J.D. Vance for President in 2028
Erika officially endorsed J.D. for president in 2028 while speaking on the opening night of Turning Point USA's AmericaFest, declaring she would back her late husband's friend.
"We're going to ensure that President [Donald] Trump has Congress for all four years. We are going to get my husband's friend J.D. Vance elected for '48 [sic] in the most resounding way possible," she told the crowd, though she misstated the year.