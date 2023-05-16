Donald Trump's Repeated E. Jean Carroll Insults Are 'Definitely Actionable,' Attorney Claims: 'He Is Not Going to Get Away With It'
A jury found Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation against E. Jean Carroll earlier this month, but despite being ordered to pay a whopping $5 million dollars in compensatory and punitive damages, the disgraced former POTUS has continued to sling insults at the 79-year-old writer, from dubbing her a scam artist to saying she's a "whack job."
On a Monday, May 15, sit-down with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, stated she doesn't plan to let Trump "get away" with his latest round of defamation.
"The calling you a liar. The exact same things the jury held him liable for the day before, he did again the next day on national television," Maddow said during the interview. "Is that just the way it has to be? Do you think that potentially could be actionable, if you were to file another suit? Would it work the same way?"
"So, it’s definitely actionable. And here, the cruelty will make him less wealthy," Kaplan replied. "He is not going to get away with it another time."
"It’s unprecedented for a person to have been held liable in defamation to keep doing the defamation, so there are not a lot of cases that we can look to for a playbook about how to do it," she explained, referring to a potential second lawsuit. "But, suffice to say, I have a lot of lawyers who are very busy looking into this, and we are weighing all of our options."
Kaplan also assured viewers there will be an update on Carroll's other pending case against the embattled businessman for a series of slurs dating back to 2019 "very, very soon." She elaborated that in the next "two to three days" they will likely be able to "move forward with damages."
"We don’t even need a finding of liability, because we already have it," the lawyer added. "And we will be able to find damages. And, there, the defamation damages are much higher, because that was the first statement he made."
As OK! previously reported, on Monday, May 8, Trump was found liable for defamation as well as for sexually abusing the former journalist at a Manhattan department store back in the 1990s. Following the court's decision, Carroll admitted she was "overwhelmed with joy and happiness and delight."
However, Trump did not feel the same way, taking to social media to slam the writer for her alleged "lies."
"I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS," Trump wrote via Truth Social platform following the announcement. "THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE - A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!"
