Trump in Trouble: Accuser E. Jean Carroll Seeks 'Very Substantial' Damages After Defamatory Comments at CNN Town Hall

While Trump was ordered to pay $5 million to the writer after he was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation on Monday, May 8, Carroll's attorneys filed a request to amend the 2019 defamation lawsuit to include the new instances of alleged slander and increase the damages.

Following the verdict, Trump claimed to have "absolutely no idea" who Carroll was, calling her allegations "fake" and part of a "made-up story." He also dubbed her a "whack job" and claimed the trial had been "rigged" against him.