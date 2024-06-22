Donald Trump Lashes Out at 'Highly Overrated' Bill Maher as He Claims His Show Is 'Dead'

Donald Trump can't take the heat! In a new rant on Truth Social, the ex-president, 78, bashed Bill Maher, who is a frequent critic of Trump.

"Bill Maher, the highly overrated 'Star' of the ratings challenged show with the Fake, Loud and Obnoxious laughter pouring out of your set every few seconds, even when nothing was said that was funny (which is most of the time!), suffers from a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, sometimes referred to as TDS. Republicans should stop using him as a reference point, his show is dead!" he wrote, referring to Maher's show, Real Time with Bill Maher.