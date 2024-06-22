OK Magazine
Donald Trump Lashes Out at 'Highly Overrated' Bill Maher as He Claims His Show Is 'Dead'

Jun. 22 2024

Donald Trump can't take the heat! In a new rant on Truth Social, the ex-president, 78, bashed Bill Maher, who is a frequent critic of Trump.

"Bill Maher, the highly overrated 'Star' of the ratings challenged show with the Fake, Loud and Obnoxious laughter pouring out of your set every few seconds, even when nothing was said that was funny (which is most of the time!), suffers from a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, sometimes referred to as TDS. Republicans should stop using him as a reference point, his show is dead!" he wrote, referring to Maher's show, Real Time with Bill Maher.

Source: mega
Source: mega

Donald Trump lashed out at Bill Maher in a new rant.

In a recent episode of Maher's show, he came to President Joe Biden's defense.

"Here's the first one. It's D-Day. There he is. He goes to sit down. I used to do this in church — is everybody sitting? Oh, no?'" Maher said on the Friday, June 21, episode, referring to the clip of Biden awkwardly bending to sit down alongside First Lady Jill Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte.

"So they said he was pooping his pants. I mean, he may be No. 2 in the polls, but he wasn't pooping his pants," Maher joked.

Source: mega
Source: mega

Bill Maher is a big critic of Donald Trump.

Maher continued to bring up some moments when people questioned Biden's mental fitness.

"The Democrats have to find a way to communicate, I think, that this guy is mentally there," Maher said. "How do you communicate to the American public, 'Okay, he's old, but he has never lost his mind.' Can we agree on that? He's still got his marbles. It can still do the job. He just can't run for it."

Meanwhile, Maher, 68, has previously vowed to not let Trump make it back into the White House again.

“I’ll do everything I can to make sure that doesn’t happen, but none of us have much influence,” the TV host said during an interview with Variety, which was published on Wednesday, March 27.

MORE ON:
Bill Maher
Source: mega
Source: mega

Donald Trump said Bill Maher's show is 'dead.'

“What I have decided to do is not preemptively give up my nervous system to Donald Trump like I did last time, or maybe the last two times,” he continued. “If he wins, he wins. “The country is polarized. It’s like a prison yard — you’re either one team or the other. Everybody says they want to be in the middle, but really they just go to their corners.”

Source: mega
Source: mega

Bill Maher previously vowed to not let Donald Trump into the White House again.

Maher said he's trying to not think about the outcome of the 2024 election for as long as possible.

“So either Trump will win or he won’t,” Maher said. “And when he becomes president, either he’ll blow up the world or put me in Guantánamo Bay or whatever, but I just cannot worry about it constantly.”

