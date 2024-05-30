Bill Maher Predicts Donald Trump Will 'Probably Be President Again,' Leaves Chris Wallace Stunned

The conversation took place as part of Wallace's Max series, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, where they discussed politics, Maher's views on marijuana and his new book.

During the interview, Maher expressed his concerns about Trump's intentions, stating, "I think he just thinks of power. He just wants to get that back. This is the guy who’s going to be probably president again."

Maher's prediction left Wallace surprised, as he questioned the likelihood of a Trump comeback over President Joe Biden.