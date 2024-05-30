OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Bill Maher
OK LogoPolitics

Bill Maher Predicts Donald Trump Will 'Probably Be President Again,' Leaves Chris Wallace Stunned

bill maher predicts donald trump president again chris wallace stunned
Source: mega
By:

May 30 2024, Published 2:16 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

In a recent interview with CNN anchor Chris Wallace, comedian and TV host Bill Maher made a bold prediction that former President Donald Trump will "probably be president again."

Article continues below advertisement
bill maher predicts donald trump president again chris wallace stunned
Source: mega

Bill Maher predicted Donald Trump will be president again.

The conversation took place as part of Wallace's Max series, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, where they discussed politics, Maher's views on marijuana and his new book.

During the interview, Maher expressed his concerns about Trump's intentions, stating, "I think he just thinks of power. He just wants to get that back. This is the guy who’s going to be probably president again."

Maher's prediction left Wallace surprised, as he questioned the likelihood of a Trump comeback over President Joe Biden.

Article continues below advertisement
bill maher predicts donald trump president again chris wallace stunned
Source: mega

Chris Wallace was shocked by Bill Maher's comments.

Article continues below advertisement

Wallace delved into Maher's past predictions regarding Trump's behavior, pointing out Maher's continuous warnings about Trump's unwillingness to accept election results.

Maher explained, "Well, on January 20, 2025, he’s gonna show up on inauguration day whether he wins or loses because he will claim that he won. That is the one thing I can absolutely predict with utter certainty. He will never, as I kept saying all those years, he will never concede an election." This perspective led Maher to anticipate Trump's refusal to acknowledge defeat in the 2024 election, regardless of the outcome.

When asked about his own reactions to a potential Trump victory, Maher emphasized his strong feelings about the former president, sharing, "Oh, I care ... what I'm not going to do is just lose my nervous system at every step of the way."

Maher hinted at the exhausting rollercoaster of emotions that accompanied Trump's previous presidency, hinting at a different approach if Trump were to return to power.

MORE ON:
Bill Maher
Article continues below advertisement
bill maher predicts donald trump president again chris wallace stunned
Source: mega

Donald Trump denied the 2020 election results.

Article continues below advertisement

Maher's remarks hinted at his belief in Trump's strategic campaigning, suggesting that the current political landscape favors the former president.

"I think he probably odds on yes," he predicted. "I mean, he's certainly winning now. And Biden does not look like a very good candidate."

This assessment underscored Maher's reservations about Biden's performance and Trump's potential for a successful political comeback.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: ok!
Article continues below advertisement
bill maher predicts donald trump president again chris wallace stunned
Source: mega

Bill Maher criticized Joe Biden's chances of winning the 2024 election.

As the conversation unfolded, Wallace probed Maher about the possible consequences of a Trump reelection, to which Maher ominously replied, "We could lose a lot more than my mind."

Maher's cryptic statement hinted at the broader implications of a second Trump presidency, raising concerns about the future political landscape under Trump's leadership.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.