Bill Maher Predicts Donald Trump Will 'Probably Be President Again,' Leaves Chris Wallace Stunned
In a recent interview with CNN anchor Chris Wallace, comedian and TV host Bill Maher made a bold prediction that former President Donald Trump will "probably be president again."
The conversation took place as part of Wallace's Max series, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, where they discussed politics, Maher's views on marijuana and his new book.
During the interview, Maher expressed his concerns about Trump's intentions, stating, "I think he just thinks of power. He just wants to get that back. This is the guy who’s going to be probably president again."
Maher's prediction left Wallace surprised, as he questioned the likelihood of a Trump comeback over President Joe Biden.
Wallace delved into Maher's past predictions regarding Trump's behavior, pointing out Maher's continuous warnings about Trump's unwillingness to accept election results.
Maher explained, "Well, on January 20, 2025, he’s gonna show up on inauguration day whether he wins or loses because he will claim that he won. That is the one thing I can absolutely predict with utter certainty. He will never, as I kept saying all those years, he will never concede an election." This perspective led Maher to anticipate Trump's refusal to acknowledge defeat in the 2024 election, regardless of the outcome.
When asked about his own reactions to a potential Trump victory, Maher emphasized his strong feelings about the former president, sharing, "Oh, I care ... what I'm not going to do is just lose my nervous system at every step of the way."
Maher hinted at the exhausting rollercoaster of emotions that accompanied Trump's previous presidency, hinting at a different approach if Trump were to return to power.
- Bill Maher Claims Elizabeth Taylor and Jane Fonda Aren't His Type, Says He Prefers Younger Women
- 'Oh, For F---'s Sake': Megyn Kelly and Bill Maher Spar as She Reveals She's Voting for Donald Trump Again
- Caitlyn Jenner Tells 'Privileged' Don Lemon to 'Get Over' Himself after Awkward Interview About Living as a 'Black Gay Man'
Maher's remarks hinted at his belief in Trump's strategic campaigning, suggesting that the current political landscape favors the former president.
"I think he probably odds on yes," he predicted. "I mean, he's certainly winning now. And Biden does not look like a very good candidate."
This assessment underscored Maher's reservations about Biden's performance and Trump's potential for a successful political comeback.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As the conversation unfolded, Wallace probed Maher about the possible consequences of a Trump reelection, to which Maher ominously replied, "We could lose a lot more than my mind."
Maher's cryptic statement hinted at the broader implications of a second Trump presidency, raising concerns about the future political landscape under Trump's leadership.