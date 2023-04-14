Stormy Daniels Admits Her Biggest Regret Is Sleeping With Donald Trump: 'The Most Terrible Mistake'
Stormy Daniels is coming clean about her decision to sleep with Donald Trump.
When asked what she would do differently in the future, she replied, “Not go to that hotel room.”
The adult film star, 44, claimed she had sex with the former president, 76, at a resort in Lake Tahoe, Calif. However, Trump has adamantly denied something ever happened between them.
As OK! previously reported, Trump was charged in connection with allegedly paying Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about their alleged affair.
The scandal made headlines, but the blonde babe isn't sure its for the right reasons, as Trump's fans are more riled up than ever. “It depends on who would get elected instead. It could be even worse," she said of the 2024 outcome. “And then I’ve made the most terrible mistake."
Daniels thought the news of the indictment would make her feel giddy, but it felt the opposite.
"It doesn’t feel like I thought it would. It just doesn’t feel like anything. It doesn’t feel like a victory," she said in an interview. “It was like having sex for hours and not having an orgasm. Like if I put on lingerie. I lit the candles. We put the restraints on the bed. We put down a tarp, fresh batteries, and everything. I shaved. I got a wax. And I didn’t come. That’s what this feels like.”
While speaking to Piers Morgan, Daniels reiterated what was going through her mind as the events unfolded.
“At first I thought I would be really excited when that day finally came as I did not think it would, and then I really didn’t think it would. I thought he was going to get away with not being held accountable. When I found out it was coming, or potentially coming I thought I would feel excited or vindicated but it was kind of anticlimactic,” the actress said in an interview that aired on TalkTV on Thursday, April 6.
Page Six conducted the interview with Daniels.