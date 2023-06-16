Ivanka Trump Privately Celebrates Daddy Donald's 77th Birthday After Removing Herself From His Political Antics
After a long day of golfing, Donald Trump wrapped up his 77th birthday surrounded by family.
On Wednesday, June 14, the former president was spotted dining with his wife Melania, 53, son Barron, 17, and daughter Ivanka, 41, as well as the latter's sons Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6, at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, an eyewitness told a news publication.
The family meal comes after speculation that his brood skipped out on Donald's special day.
Barron and Melania had been seen leaving Trump Tower in New York City via separate vehicles earlier in the morning, and while it was assumed the teenager was headed to see his father, some reports thought it might have been a pit stop before traveling elsewhere with his mother, as OK! previously reported.
However, it seems the mother-son duo ended up by Donald's side, as did Ivanka — despite the blonde beauty shockingly stepping away from politics in November 2022.
The former first daughter confirmed she will "love and support" her father "from outside of the political arena," which she proved true by sharing a sweet Instagram tribute for Donald in the midst of his recent arrest and indictment in connection to the alleged mishandling of classified documents.
"Happy Birthday, Dad. You are the most incredible father. Your love, energy and strength inspire me every day. Wishing you a year filled with the happiness you deserve," Ivanka wrote of the ex-POTUS — who was also indicted and arrested back in April for allegedly paying a $130,000 "hush money" payment to Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 presidential election to keep her quiet about their affair.
Donald pleaded not guilty to the indictments, both of which he was hit with in less than three months.
He referred to his most recent one as a "false and fraudulent indictment by corrupt people" during a speech shared to his social media account, where he thanked his supporters in the "great place" of Miami for "showing up at the courthouse" in "such an elegant manner" on Tuesday, June 13, when he surrendered and was taken into police custody.
