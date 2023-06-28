'Morning Joe' Mocks Donald Trump for Bragging About 'Plans for a Golf Course' — NOT Classified Documents

"If you want to know the truth, it was bravado," Trump could be heard saying of the leaked audio after Brzezinski started the clip. "I was talking, and I was just holding up the papers and talking about them."

"But I had no documents. I didn’t have any documents. Did I use the word plans?" he asked. "What I’m referring to is magazines, newspapers, plans of buildings. I have plans of buildings, you know, plans. I had plans of a golf course."