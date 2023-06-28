'Morning Joe' Mocks Donald Trump for Bragging About 'Plans for a Golf Course' — NOT Classified Documents
MSNBC's Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski burst into laughter when audio was played of embattled former President Donald Trump claiming that he was simply talking about his plans to build a new golf course in the recently leaked tape that allegedly revealed him discussing the details of classified documents.
"If you want to know the truth, it was bravado," Trump could be heard saying of the leaked audio after Brzezinski started the clip. "I was talking, and I was just holding up the papers and talking about them."
"But I had no documents. I didn’t have any documents. Did I use the word plans?" he asked. "What I’m referring to is magazines, newspapers, plans of buildings. I have plans of buildings, you know, plans. I had plans of a golf course."
Brzezinski couldn't help but laugh at the controversial politician's comments, still visibly amused as she introduced Willie Geist.
"He has such contempt for his voters," Geist said in response to the clip. "Or maybe just assumes they haven’t heard the tape to suggest that what he calls explicitly on that tape from Bedminster two summers ago. A Defense Department document says — sometimes you just have to laugh at the absurdity of 'it's plans for a golf course. It’s plans for one of the buildings that I’ve been working on.'"
As OK! previously reported, Trump was caught on tape seemingly admitting to having highly sensitive files that detailed plans for an attack on Iran. The 2021 recording resurfaced in light of the ex-prez's 37-count indictment in connection with his alleged mishandling of classified documents following an August 2022 raid on his lavish Mar-a-Lago resort.
"I’ll show you an example. He said that I wanted to attack Iran. Isn’t that amazing?" Trump said in the tape. "I have a big pile of papers, this thing just came up. Look."
"They presented me this — this is off the record, but — they presented me this," the 77-year-old explained, per the transcript. "All sorts of stuff — pages long, look. Wait a minute, let’s see here ... this totally wins my case, you know. Except it is like, highly confidential. Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this."
Trump is currently facing numerous charges, including willful retention of classified information, withholding a record, conspiracy, false statements and obstruction.