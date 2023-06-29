Donald Trump Rages He Was Indicted Because 'the Democrats Weaponized' the FBI: They 'Don't Want to Run Against Me'

Donald Trump continues to insist that his snowballing legal woes are nothing more than a plot by the Biden Administration to get him out of the running for the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

The embattled former POTUS — who was recently indicted on 37 counts for his alleged mishandling of classified materials, as well as being hit with 34 counts of falsifying business documents in relation to a supposed hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels — took to his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, June 28, to rage about alleged "election interference" attempts.