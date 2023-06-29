Donald Trump Rages He Was Indicted Because 'the Democrats Weaponized' the FBI: They 'Don't Want to Run Against Me'
Donald Trump continues to insist that his snowballing legal woes are nothing more than a plot by the Biden Administration to get him out of the running for the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
The embattled former POTUS — who was recently indicted on 37 counts for his alleged mishandling of classified materials, as well as being hit with 34 counts of falsifying business documents in relation to a supposed hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels — took to his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, June 28, to rage about alleged "election interference" attempts.
"Please remember that the only reason I was indicted (ELECTION INTERFERENCE) is because the Democrats don’t want to run against me," he wrote. "They weaponized the DOJ & FBI."
"I am beating Crooked Joe Biden in virtually every poll, and easily beat him in the last election, but the election was RIGGED. In 2016 it was the same thing, spewed from the mouths of the same failed pundits and losers. They said I couldn’t beat Hillary [Clinton] — How did that work out???"
"IF I WASN’T RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT, OR IF I WAS LOSING BADLY IN THE POLLS (I AM WINNING BY RECORD NUMBERS, & AGAINST BIDEN ALSO!), I WOULD NEVER HAVE BEEN FAKE INDICTED," he ranted in a follow-up post.
"LIKEWISE, IF THE VERY CORRUPT DEMOCRATS TRULY WANTED TO RUN AGAINST ME, I WOULDN’T HAVE BEEN INDICTED," he continued. "IT IS ALL A BADGE OF HONOR & COURAGE. I AM BEING INDICTED FOR YOU!!!"
The 77-year-old politician was arrested on Tuesday, June 13, in connection with an August 2022 raid on his Mar-a-Lago home in which federal investigators confiscated boxes filled with highly sensitive classified documents he'd been keeping at the lavish resort.
Despite his insistence that he is an innocent man, Trump is facing numerous charges, including willful retention of classified information, withholding a record, conspiracy, false statements and obstruction.