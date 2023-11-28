OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Had a 'List of Demands' While Working on 2012 Advertisement, Reveals Taika Waititi: His 'Makeup Person Was Also His Ego Booster'

donald trump list demnads
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 28 2023, Published 3:37 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump was not so shockingly bossy when he worked with Taika Waititi on a 2012 advertisement for NBC.

The commercial, called "Brotherhood of Man," aired during the Super Bowl and combined characters from popular series such as The Office, 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live and more. The ad also featured Trump's reality series competition The Apprentice.

Article continues below advertisement

“I directed Trumpy,” Waititi said on the "SmartLess" podcast. “There was a piece of paper with a list of demands. The height of the camera had to be a certain height to make him look a little thinner.”

“I think it had whatever the Pantone for orange was that he had to appear as on screen," he joked.

donald trump list demnads
Source: mega

Donald Trump had 'a list of demands' on the set of a 2012 commercial, Taika Waititi revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

The director, 48, then claimed Trump's team would have to boost him up at certain points. "He had a makeup person who was also his ego booster and she would touch him up and say, ‘Oh, Mr. Trump, oh Mr. Trump,'" he recalled.

donald trump list demnads
Source: mega

Taika Waititi said Donald Trump had a makeup person who was his 'ego booster.'

Article continues below advertisement

This is hardly the first time someone has pointed out how Trump is overly confident.

“But the fact of the matter is, he is a consummate narcissist and he constantly engages in reckless conduct that puts his political followers at risk and the conservative and Republican agenda at risk,” Former Attorney General Bill Barr said on Face the Nation.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
donald trump list demnads
Source: mega

Donald Trump has been called out for his big ego before.

Article continues below advertisement

Barr, who used to work alongside Trump, remarked how he was so selfish despite having a team helping him at every second.

“If he was in the White House again, he will always put his own interests and gratifying his own ego ahead of everything else, including the country’s interests,” Barr said. “There’s no question about it. This is a perfect example of that.”

“He’s a very petty individual who will always put his interests ahead of the country’s, his personal gratification of his ego, but our country can’t be a therapy session for a troubled man like this,” he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump list demnads
Source: mega

Chris Christie and Bill Barr both spoke out about Donald Trump's self-esteem.

Chris Christie, who used to be friends with Trump, 77, also noted how skipping the debates might have hurt his self-esteem.

"I don't think I have to, but I'll happy to say right now: Come on, Donald, get on the stage and defend your record," Christie said. "He has a record, four years as president, where he didn't deliver on a lot of issues that Republicans cared deeply about."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.