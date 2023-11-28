Donald Trump Had a 'List of Demands' While Working on 2012 Advertisement, Reveals Taika Waititi: His 'Makeup Person Was Also His Ego Booster'
Donald Trump was not so shockingly bossy when he worked with Taika Waititi on a 2012 advertisement for NBC.
The commercial, called "Brotherhood of Man," aired during the Super Bowl and combined characters from popular series such as The Office, 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live and more. The ad also featured Trump's reality series competition The Apprentice.
“I directed Trumpy,” Waititi said on the "SmartLess" podcast. “There was a piece of paper with a list of demands. The height of the camera had to be a certain height to make him look a little thinner.”
“I think it had whatever the Pantone for orange was that he had to appear as on screen," he joked.
The director, 48, then claimed Trump's team would have to boost him up at certain points. "He had a makeup person who was also his ego booster and she would touch him up and say, ‘Oh, Mr. Trump, oh Mr. Trump,'" he recalled.
This is hardly the first time someone has pointed out how Trump is overly confident.
“But the fact of the matter is, he is a consummate narcissist and he constantly engages in reckless conduct that puts his political followers at risk and the conservative and Republican agenda at risk,” Former Attorney General Bill Barr said on Face the Nation.
- Donald Trump Brands Chris Christie a 'Savage Maniac' During Tucker Carlson Interview
- 'I Didn't Want Hillary Clinton to Be President': Chris Christie Grilled About Why He Supported Donald Trump in 2016
- Donald Trump Claims He 'Never Trusted' Pal Chris Christie: 'I Found His Advice to Be Quite Unreliable'
Barr, who used to work alongside Trump, remarked how he was so selfish despite having a team helping him at every second.
“If he was in the White House again, he will always put his own interests and gratifying his own ego ahead of everything else, including the country’s interests,” Barr said. “There’s no question about it. This is a perfect example of that.”
“He’s a very petty individual who will always put his interests ahead of the country’s, his personal gratification of his ego, but our country can’t be a therapy session for a troubled man like this,” he added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Chris Christie, who used to be friends with Trump, 77, also noted how skipping the debates might have hurt his self-esteem.
"I don't think I have to, but I'll happy to say right now: Come on, Donald, get on the stage and defend your record," Christie said. "He has a record, four years as president, where he didn't deliver on a lot of issues that Republicans cared deeply about."