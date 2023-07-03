Chris Christie Insists Donald Trump Is 'Scared' of Going to Jail 'Because You Give Up All Control'

Chris Christie believes his rival Donald Trump is nervous for what his future looks like as he's been indicted and arrested twice in the past year alone.

In a new interview, the former New Jersey governor, 60, said Trump, 77, will become more erratic to avoid end up being behind bars.

“He’s scared,” he said in a new interview. “Look, a guy like him, the last place you ever want to be in life is in jail because you give up all control, and he’s a complete control freak.”