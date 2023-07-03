Chris Christie Insists Donald Trump Is 'Scared' of Going to Jail 'Because You Give Up All Control'
Chris Christie believes his rival Donald Trump is nervous for what his future looks like as he's been indicted and arrested twice in the past year alone.
In a new interview, the former New Jersey governor, 60, said Trump, 77, will become more erratic to avoid end up being behind bars.
“He’s scared,” he said in a new interview. “Look, a guy like him, the last place you ever want to be in life is in jail because you give up all control, and he’s a complete control freak.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump was caught on tape discussing classified documents, but he still maintains his innocence.
“For Donald Trump, it is better to be called a liar than to go to jail,” Christie added. “If what it buys him is a get-out-of-jail-free card, he’ll take that trade every day.”
Christie also insisted that Trump would come to the presidential primary debates, even though he's threatened to not show up at all.
“His ego won’t permit him not to. He can’t have a big TV show that he’s not on,” Christie said.
Christie previously made it clear that it would be a silly move if Trump didn't come to the debates.
“I will shame him into showing up,” Christie said on an episode of Bari Weiss' podcast "Honestly."
“And quite frankly, he owes it to his voters and to all the voters in the Republican party to show up and debate. If he wants the honor of being the Republican nominee for President, he has an obligation to show up at those debates. But you know, ‘Oh, it’s not fair. It’s not fair to me. I’m so far ahead. Why should I let people talk about me?’ Because you decided to run for president. That’s why,” he added.
Christie has been outspoken about how much he doesn't want Trump to be in office again.
While chatting with Lawrence Jones last week, he was asked who he would vote for if it came down to President Joe Biden or Trump.
“I can’t support either one of them,” Christie said. “Not Biden or Trump because they’re not competent and qualified to be president for different reasons – Joe Biden predominantly because of age and what we’ve seen on TV, and Donald Trump because I don’t believe he can win, Lawrence.”
