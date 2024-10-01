'Coward': Donald Trump Slammed After Backing Out of '60 Minutes' Election Special Interview
Donald Trump has reportedly canceled his upcoming appearance on 60 Minutes that had been scheduled to air on Monday, October 7.
CBS asked both Trump and Kamala Harris to join them for separate interviews on their "election special," with each of them getting 30-minutes of the hour-long episode.
The vice president was scheduled to sit down with Bill Whitaker, while the 78-year-old former president was set to speak with Scott Pelley.
According to a source, Trump had been first to accept the request to appear on the popular news show.
Despite the controversial politician's decision, a spokesperson for the series said, "Our original invitation to former President Donald Trump to be interviewed on 60 Minutes stands."
Trump critics took to X to slam the embattled ex-prez for allegedly being too fearful to attend. One user said, "He’s so old and scared," and another agreed, "More evidence @realDonaldTrump is a coward."
Others implied he didn't want to be faced with "tough questions" that he "can't answer."
"Trump would rather duck and deflect than engage in meaningful dialogue. Trump’s decision only highlights his ongoing pattern of retreating from situations where he isn’t in control of the narrative," another critic wrote.
This comes weeks after Trump declared he would not be participating in a second debate against Harris. As OK! previously reported, former advisor Kellyanne Conway brought up the topic again during her Monday, September 30, talk with the ex-president.
"So I’d rather debate. I’d rather have another one. The problem is we’re so far down the line," he explained. "And also, I had a three on one debate the last time, so I debated Biden. And I must say, CNN was very fair. And then I had the other beat and ABC was totally crooked."
Recalling their conversation, Conway later told Fox News host Jesse Watters, "I said to him, ‘The guy I know —you — is not going to be able to sit down after a 90-minute VP debate and let that be the last word in presidential debates. You’re going to say, well, when is our next one?' And I hope he does that."
"He had said no, but he didn’t say totally no," she added.
