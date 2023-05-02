Leaked Audio: Donald Trump Loses It at NBC News Reporter Over Stormy Daniels Questions, Calls Journalist 'Not a Nice Guy'
Donald Trump can't take the heat!
During a press conference on his plane after his Waco, Texas, rally in March, the former president, 76, apparently was fuming after NBC News reporter Vaughn Hillyard asked him about questions about Stormy Daniels — a few days before he was supposed to be indicted.
According to audio obtained by Vanity Fair, Hillyard reportedly asked Trump if he was "frustrated" about Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation over alleged hush money payments to Daniels, whom he reportedly had an affair with while married to Melania Trump.
“We did nothing wrong,” Trump relied. “This is fake news, and NBC is one of the worst. Don’t ask me any more questions.”
After Trump was arrested and arraigned, he went on Truth Social to warn of "potential death and destruction" if he was indicted. Hillyard pressed Trump for his side of the story, but he bluntly replied: "I don't want to talk to you."
When the reporter asked another question, the businessman said, “Do you hear me? You’re not a nice guy. I don’t want to talk to you.”
Hillyard attempted to ask again, but Trump wasn't having it. “Do you hear me? You’re not a nice guy,” Trump said before turning to take another question from a different journalist.
After asking Trump one more question, the politician lost it.
“Alright, let’s go, get him out of here,” Trump said. “Outta here. Outta here.”
“Trump then picked up one of the phones recording the gaggle and asked, 'Whose is this?' Hillyard replied that it was his. Trump picked up another phone and asked the same question. 'That one’s mine too,' Hillyard said. The former president tossed both phones out of his sight, onto the seat next to him; the thud of one of the phones hitting a surface can be heard in the recording," the outlet reported.
Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung avoided talking about the plane incident when asked for comment.
“We extended invites to four other mainstream reporters/outlets and they all said they could not due to either [White House Correspondents’ Dinner] events that week or because their editors refused,” he stated. “But we’ve had a ton of media requests to ride on Trump Force One to the upcoming Iowa rally and we will do our due diligence on who to bring.”