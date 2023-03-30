Stormy Daniels Clarifies That Donald Trump's Comment Comparing Her To Ivanka Wasn't 'Creepy' Or 'Sexual'
Though a decision and possible indictment in regard to Donald Trump's hush money scandal has been delayed, Stormy Daniels is continuing to be an open book when it comes to their 2006 interaction.
In fact, the adult film star held a Q&A via Only Fans, where she shared unheard details about their night together.
Daniels, 44, and Trump, 76, met during a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, and though the ex-POTUS has been mocking her for years and denying their affair, she actually defended the father-of-five when it came to rumors regarding what he said to the Full Disclosure author about his daughter Ivanka, 41.
"A lot of people like to talk about the spanking, and how he compared me to his daughter, and how creepy and sexual it was. It absolutely wasn’t. It wasn’t part of sex," the bombshell clarified. "You know, he said, 'Oh, you remind me of my daughter, because she’s smart and people don’t take her serious.'"
Unsurprisingly, that anecdote was one of the only positive things Daniels shared, as the star admitted she regrets the hookup.
"I should have said ‘no,’ and I didn’t. I got myself into a bad situation," the Celebrity Big Brother alum confessed. "I’ve taken responsibility for that. It sucks. If it happened now, I’d probably punch him in the face."
As OK! reported, Trump is currently being investigated over their tryst, as prior to the 2016 election, it's believed he paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet. Trump could be held legally responsible if it's determined he falsified the financial records.
Earlier this month, Trump himself predicted he would arrested on March 22, but now that the date has passed, he believes he's in the clear.
"I think they’ve already dropped the case," he told reporters at his Saturday, March 25, rally in Waco, Texas. "It’s a fake case. Some fake cases, they have absolutely nothing."
Daniels has yet to testify, though she told her supporters she's not "afraid" to do so, declaring, "I will not back down."